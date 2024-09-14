5 takeaways from Bradford's upset win over Mandarin
STARKE, FLORIDA- If you wanted to see two teams throw haymakers defensively at each other all evening, the Mandarin-Bradford game was the place to be.
The Tornadoes were able to outlast the Mustangs and pull off a grinding 18-13 victory at David Hurse Stadium.
In a slobber knocker between a couple of Northeast Florida’s top programs, both teams showed why their defenses have been among the best in the Sunshine State.
SBLive Florida was on hand for the contest and we give you 5 takeaways from Bradford-Mandarin.
Bradford’s Quez Cason-Jeremiah McKenzie took over in the second half
When you got a duo like Quez Cason and Jeremiah McKenzie on your team, you just let them take the wheel and drive you to victory.
Along with running back Gino Addison, the three players formed a 3-headed Wildcat-like offense in the second half that was tough for Mandarin’s defense to stop.
Cason finished the game with 43 yards on seven attempts and scored two critical touchdowns. McKenzie wasn’t too far off yardage wise with 46 yards on six attempts.
These two plus Addison absolutely made the difference for the Tornadoes.
Jaime Ffrench was out the entire second half due to a undisclosed injury
Aready down Florida State commitment Tramell Jones under center, anymore injuries to their star players wasn’t something they needed.
2025 5-star wide receiver Jaime Ffrench (five catches, 54 yards) left the game just before halftime with a towel draping his head. Without arguably their most talented player on offense, the Mustangs struggled in the second half to get any rhythm.
Mandarin head coach Tony Bullock confirmed after the game that Ffrench left due to an injury.
Bradford’s Gino Addison is undoubtedly one of the region’s top backs
In each of the first three games, the Bradford running back has gone over 100 yards rushing.
Though Addison didn’t go over the 100-yard plateau on Friday night, the tailback showed why he’s certainly one of Northeast Florida’s top backs.
A tough runner at the point of attack, Addison fought constantly for extra yardage on every run and proved difficult to bring down for Mandarin defenders.
Because of the lack of a passing game, the Tornadoes had to lean on the junior dynamo. Addison finished with 95 yards on 17 carries.
Mandarin’s Knox Annis getting better under center
Naturally the freshman quarterback was going to continue to get better in his second official start and he did.
Annis (10-of-24, 152 yards) stuck to throwing mostly short, intermediate passes but as the game wore on, he got a little bit more confident in pushing the ball downfield.
Arguably one of the most impressive throws of the entire evening was when Mandarin was driving downfield just before halftime and Annis completed a 18-yard strike to wide receiver Ethan Sherman.
A game like Friday’s can only help Annis get comfortable as the season trudges along.
David Hurse Stadium is a vibe
Snuggled right off U.S. Highway 301, David Hurse has been listed in multiple lists regarding special stadiums in Florida. Getting to experience helps validate that even more.
Entering the small rural town of Starke, there’s not a whole lot, but the community rallies around the football team.
From pregame fireworks to shooting them off after every Bradford touchdown to the packed stands, it’s an overall cool experience for any football fan. It’s definitely a vibe when it comes to Sunshine State venues.
