5 takeaways from IMG Academy’s dominant win over Cocoa
BRADENTON, FLORIDA- In a battle of Florida high school football’s No. 1 vs. No. 2 teams, it would be the IMG Academy Ascenders flexing its proverbial muscle on a national stage.
The Ascenders’ defense looked like one of the best units in the country, forcing four Tigers’ turnovers en route to a 34-13 victory at IMG Academy Field.
IMG Academy held Cocoa to less than 300 yards of total offense and forced four critical turnovers. Each miscue proved to hurt worse than the last, with the Ascenders coming away with a dominant victory.
SBLive Florida was on hand for the contest between the state/national powers and we bring you five takeaways from the game.
IMG’s Donovan Johnson had his breakout game
The Michigan commitment has been slowly reintegrated into the IMG Academy offense and Friday night was Johnson’s breakout game. The bruiser was difficult to bring down between the tackles, as the 6-foot, 205-pound Johnson dashed and weaved his way around defenders all evening long. Having a player of Johnson’s caliber closer to 100 percent really helps bring a boost to the Ascenders’ offense moving into the midway point of the season. Teams are going to have a tough time handling Johnson amd Ty Hawkins on option zone read plays.
Turnovers ultimately became the difference
In a game as tight as one between Cocoa and IMG Academy, turnovers have to come at a minimum for either side. On Cocoa’s end, lightning struck twice when it came to the interception bug. Michigan commitment Brady Hart (16-of-32, 235 yards, three interceptions) was intercepted twice in the opening half, both miscues ending in points for the Ascenders. The negative plays for the Tigers turned into positives for the Ascenders and that’s not something you can do against one of the country’s top teams.
Jayvan Boggs had a strong first half against IMG’s secondary
The UCF commitment in the opening half of the game was working arguably harder than anyone on the field. Boggs in just the first half caught five catches for 120 yards. Problem was that was really all of Boggs’ production on the night. IMG Academy’s defense turned up the pressure on Hart, forcing the issue and in the end, turnovers. Though Cocoa was on the losing end of things, Boggs himself can’t be faulted for his play as the future Knight was impressive.
Ty Hawkins was dangerously accurate
When you have the running game going the way IMG Academy had it on Friday night, it opened up the passing attack and that’s good news for Hawkins. The SMU commitment looked especially sharp in the opening two quarters of play, completing 10-of-12 passes for 83 yards and two touchdowns. Hawkins would finish the night completing 13-of-16 with 145 yards and three touchdowns. Quarterback play has to be at a high level in any Biller Miller-led offense and it was on full display in Bradenton.
Ascenders have rediscovered their swagger
If you thought the season opening loss made the Ascenders feel some kind of way about themselves, think again. IMG Academy came out and defended its home turf with pride and swagger, with the latter seeming to be lacking in the first two games. IMG Academy came out with its chrome helmets and was relentless play to play. With a strong student section at their backs, the Ascenders rolled to their biggest win of the young season. IMG’s swagger is back as if it never left.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl