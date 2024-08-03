5 Takeaways from the 2024 Broward County Florida high school football media day
HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA – Broward County high school football doesn’t rebuild, it reloads.
The talent-rich football county remains as strong as ever, which is saying something considering last year, perennial powers St. Thomas Aquinas (Class 3M) and Chaminade-Madonna (Class 1M) won state championships.
Throughout the county, the depth of talent is evident. American Heritage, Monarch, Western, Coconut Creek, Miramar and Cardinal Gibbons all advancing deep into the playoffs.
The 2024 season opens later in the month, and the spotlight again will be on Broward County.
On Friday, the Broward County Athletic Association (BCAA) conducted its annual Broward County football media day at Dave & Busters. In all, 35 schools were invited.
SBLive Sports Florida was on hand, and offers our five media day takeaways.
1. American Heritage's Dia Bell is dealing with high expectations
Like they say, everything is bigger in Texas.
Well, in Plantation, Fla., expectations are extremely high for American Heritage junior quarterback Dia Bell, who has already committed to the Texas Longhorns.
While the future is bright for the 5-star quarterback, Bell is remaining grounded. The son of former NBA player, Raja Bell, the quarterback was raised to deal with high expectations.
American Heritage coach Mike Smith notes that this star quarterback was “built for this.”
Bell had a standout sophomore season for the Patriots, who went 10-2 but lost in the Class 2M state semifinals.
“Obviously, being here since six, seventh grade, he was going to be the next one,” Smith said. “But that doesn’t matter. You have to go into that fire. You have to go in and do game reps. That was the biggest thing for him last year. I just see a comfort level with him now, where the game is starting to slow down for him.”
A year ago, Bell made 12 starts and threw for 1,929 yards and 20 touchdowns.
Still, there is plenty of room for growth.
“Now he’s becoming the complete quarterback, where it’s: ‘Ok, this is my job. I know what the protection is on the offensive line. Where the backs are supposed to be. Where the receivers are supposed to be here.,’ “ Smith said. “Now he has a better feel for the whole operation, and he’s been great as far as communicating with us as coaches and sitting in meetings, coaches meetings and stuff, and working the game plan. I see a lot of growth in that.”
The Patriots are now in Class 4M, District 15, and their goal is to complete the deal and win a state title.
As for handling expectations, that’s nothing new for Bell.
“I feel like I’ve always been pretty good with that,” the quarterback said. “I’ve never been a high and low type of guy. I’ve always been kind of even keel. I’ve never really had a problem with that, and I’ve always been calm through the storm. I’ve got to make sure the guys around me are able to do that as well.”
2. St. Thomas Aquinas strives for six
Last December, days after St. Thomas Aquinas won its Florida state record fifth straight state championship, Raiders coach Roger Harriott was already focusing on bringing home more hardware in 2024.
The drive for yet another state championship remains intact at St. Thomas, even as the program deals with the usual roster turnover.
Now in Class 5A, District 15, St. Thomas has the talent to compete for yet another championship.
“We had a tremendous offseason,” Harriott said. “We have a great support group here at St. Thomas Aquinas. We have an amazing culture. We have a standard of excellence. Our expectation is to prepare for a championship.”
The drive for five in 2023 started off a little bumpy, with a 20-7 loss to St. John Bosco (Bellflower) at St. Thomas’ Broward showcase, which was televised on ESPN.
After being challenged early, St. Thomas finished with a 31-28 win over Homestead in the Class 3M state title game.
Returning is senior quarterback Andrew Indorf, who threw for 2,273 yards and 28 touchdowns in his first year as a starter.
“I’m quicker on my reads,” said Indorf, who is uncommitted. “Now I know what to look for throughout routes. It makes it easier on me in film watching. I’ve played a whole year, so I know what I’m going to see.”
3. The next great Chaminade-Madonna receiver
Often, making comparisons is unfair.
So we won’t put any added pressure on Lions junior receiver Jabari Brady. The 6-foot-3, 185-pounder is athletic and has game-changing athletic ability.
Still, let’s be careful not to call Jabari Brady the next Jeremiah Smith.
Smith, arguably the best prep player in the country last year, is an instant Chaminade-Madonna legend. The star receiver is now at Ohio State, where he has a chance to make an impact as a freshman.
Brady last year was at Monarch, but now is stepping into a young, but immensely talented Chaminade-Madonna roster.
“I want to put him into his own category,” Lions coach Dameon Jones said of Brady. “That ain’t fair to him, you know [Smith comparisons].”
“I love his work ethic,” Jones said. “That kind of reminds me of some of the receivers in the past. But he’s going to be good. People better realize he’s not going into his senior year. He’s going into his junior year. He’s going to get better. From the time he’s been with us, from January to now, he’s gotten better. I’m expecting big things out of him.”
As a sophomore, Brady had 70 catches for 1,392 yards and 10 touchdowns.
In recent years, Brady developed a friendship with Jeremiah Smith. The two went on a recruiting trip to Ohio State together in the past.
“He’d give me advice,” Brady said. “Like, stay humble, and keep working. There’s going to always be haters, no matter what. Even if you’re doing good, there’s always going to be haters.”
4. Devin Gonzalez is the new QB a Coconut Creek
The Cougars have a new quarterback this season, but the goal of winning a state championship remains the same.
Devin Gonzalez has transferred in from Cypress Bay, and the senior has immediately found a home in a program that preaches being a family.
“Coming to Creek, I knew from my standpoint that I have high expectations for myself,” Gonzalez said. “The program did great last year. They made it to the third round. They had some accomplishments, but I feel like we’re going to be dangerous. I feel like I have something to prove to myself. I feel like I’ve always been an underdog. I’ve always been overlooked. I feel like I’ve always had a chip on my shoulder.”
The Cougars were a standout program in 2023, finishing 10-3 with James Hayes as one of the better quarterbacks in South Florida. But now that Hayes has graduated, Gonzalez enters after tossing 28 touchdown passes as a junior at Cypress Bay.
Coconut Creek’s opens at home on Aug. 16 against Monarch, and in the Broward Showcase, the Cougars will face Miami Northwestern.
Gonzalez is excited to get the season started.
“We have a great coaching staff,” the quarterback said. “We’re really a family bonded team. We don’t really have any ‘I’ players. We are all about: team, team, team. We’re always together. We have a word for every year. Last year, we had ‘love.’ This year is ‘trust.’ So I trust my brother to do what he’s going to do to make something happen this year. That’s kind of our identity. We’re a very together team.”
5. Big playmakers abound at Monarch
If you’re looking for an exciting brand of football, the Monarch Knights are a team to follow. They have explosive playmakers on offense, even without Jabari Brady, who transferred to Chaminade-Madonna.
Samari Reed hauled in 56 passes for 1,311 yards and 15 touchdowns. And Monarch has 6-foot-4 receiver Antwaun Parham (Tulane commit) and running back Bre’Lan Mareus.
Quarterback Jack Spaeder has plenty of weapons at his disposal.
“We’re going to get that ball in the air, and we’re going to spread it out, and open it up, and we’re going to run it down their throat with me,” Mareus said.
Reed is committed to Ole Miss.
“Samari Reed is a calm guy,” Mareus said. “He’s not going to say too much. He’s a little chill. But when Samari Reed gets fired up. It’s a whole different ball game.”
Monarch opens the season against Coconut Creek on the road on Aug. 16.