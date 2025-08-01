Vote: Who is the 2025 Florida High School Football Class 4A Preseason Player of the Year?
The high school football season is officially here across the Sunshine State, with preseason classics coming in just a couple of weeks. High School on SI Florida will be sending out preseason nominations for player and coach of the year across all seven classifications, starting in Class 1A and working our way through the highest classification in Class 7A.
Voting will end on Sunday, August 17th at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time.
Here are the nominations for the Class 4A Football Preseason Player of the Year in 2025:
Trendell Anderson, RB, St. Augustine (Senior)
During the 2024 season, Anderson had 172 carries for 1,155 yards and 19 touchdowns for the Yellow Jackets. His best individual performance came on October 31, when he had 19 carries for 188 yards and a rushing touchdown against Mandarin High School.
Dylan Bennett, LB, American Heritage (Plantation) (Senior)
The Florida State commit was credited with 137 total tackles (24 Tackles for Loss) and 9.0 sacks last season for the Patriots, where he led the charge on the defensive end of the ball. American Heritage Plantation defeated Orlando Jones, 40-31, last December to take home the Class 4A title.
Dia Bell, QB, American Heritage (Plantation) (Senior)
The reigning Class 4A Player of the Year had a stellar season for the Patriots, throwing for 2,597 yards, 29 touchdowns, and six interceptions last season. He led the Patriots to the Class 4A Championship, where they defeated Orlando Jones, 40-31, last December.
Dereon Coleman, QB, Jones (Orlando) (Senior)
The University of Miami commit led the Tigers to the Class 4A State Championship Game during the 2024 season, where he threw for 3,412 yards, 28 touchdowns, and just four interceptions. Coleman also had 455 rushing yards and four touchdowns on the ground as a junior last season.
Mack Jones, LB/TE, Arnold (Panama City Beach) (Senior)
During his junior season, Jones was credited with 158 total tackles (26 Tackles for Loss) and 4.0 sacks for the Marlins in 11 games played.
Von'tavius Keller, RB, Choctawhatchee (Junior)
During his sophomore season, Keller had 271 carries for 1,774 yards and 21 touchdowns in 13 games played last season. Keller had 10 games where he rushed for over 100 yards, including seven of them where he rushed for over 150 yards.
Larry Miles, WR, Jones (Orlando) (Senior)
Miles was the primary target for Coleman during his junior season, where he caught 68 passes for 1,204 yards and 10 touchdowns. Miles is committed to playing college football at the University of Nebraska next season.
Braylen Moore, WR, Lecanto (Senior)
During the 2024 season, Moore had 47 catches for 720 yards (15.3 yards per catch) and eight receiving touchdowns for the Panthers.
Tavares Powell, ATH, Southeast (Bradenton) (Junior)
During his sophomore season, Powell had 42 catches for 798 yards (19.0 yards per catch) and a team-high 12 touchdowns for the Seminoles.
Kolby Saladino, LB/R, Booker T. Washington (Pensacola) (Senior)
During the 2024 season, Saladino was credited with 121 total tackles (10 Tackles for loss) and 2.0 sacks for the Wildcats.
