Five Takeaways from South Florida High School Football Media Day
MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – High school football Media Day kicked up a notch in South Florida with its annual event being held last Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium.
Schools from Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach Counties gathered over the weekend for the Junior Dolphins High School Kickoff Media Day at the home of the Miami Dolphins.
It was a fitting venue when you considered the number of South Florida players – past and present -- in the National Football League.
On a rainy afternoon, the next wave of local talent was introduced to the media, and High School on SI breaks down five takeaways from the day-long gathering. As a sidenote. Not all schools were on hand. Noticeably absent were Miami Central and Northwestern. Still, there were plenty of schools and players who attended.
Here are five top takeaways.
1. Dia Bell Is Healthy and Ready to Lead American Heritage
Dia Bell is healthy and ready at American Heritage. Even after winning the Class 4A state championship last year, Patriots quarterback Dia Bell has some unfinished business to handle.
According to some recruiting services, the 2026 Class Texas recruit is the No. 1 quarterback in the country.
The lone question for the three-year starter is his health.
Last November, in a playoff game, Bell suffered a season-ending lower right leg injury. Star receiver Malachi Toney, now a freshman at Miami, stepped in at QB and guided Heritage to the state crown.
Fully recovered, Bell is primed for a huge senior season, with the team goal to again win state.
In 2024, Bell threw for 2,560 yards and 27 touchdowns. After the injury, Bell showed his leadership by being there for his teammates in a supportive way.
“It made me focus on football in a different manner,” Bell said. “I had to help the team in any capacity that I could. Unfortunately, I wasn’t playing, but I couldn’t leave my guys high and dry, knowing we had to go finish the job. It was definitely difficult, but I had to take it step by step, day by day, to attack it, and get to where I wanted to be at.”
How Bell bounces back will be among the top high school storylines in the country.
American Heritage opens its season on Aug. 22 in the Broward County National Football Showcase against national-power St. Joseph’s Prep (Philadelphia) at St. Thomas Aquinas. The game will air on ESPN2.
“I feel 100 percent,” Bell said. “I’m ready to go. I’m ready to play. I haven’t really felt anything near it in a long time, so I’m happy with where I’m at.”
2. The Drive for Five at Chaminade-Madonna
There’s just no let-up at Chaminade-Madonna.
Winners of four straight state championships, the Lions are again favorites to win it all in Class 1A.
Coach Dameon Jones has built a powerhouse that is as talented as ever. That’s hard to believe considering just two years ago, the Lions featured current Ohio State star Jeremiah Smith.
Derrek Cooper, another Texas commit, may be the best all-around player in the state. Cooper rushed for 905 yards last season, and as a linebacker on defense, logged 46 tackles. Receiver Jasen Lopez (Florida State commit) had 87 catches for 1,300 yards.
Quarterback Tyler Chance, who missed time last season due to injury, recovered in time for the state title game. The junior passed for 1,196 yards and 18 touchdowns in nine games.
The talent goes on and on.
Ironically, the Lions (13-2) last year, turned it on after losing its first two games – 34-27 to St. John Bosco and 35-34 to Blanche Ely.
From there, they regrouped and became nearly unstoppable.
“I think that was the best thing that happened to us,” Jones said. “After the 0-2 start last year, it was laser focus. … We had to lose to win.”
The Lions open on Aug. 23 against national power, St. Frances Academy (Baltimore) at the Broward County National Football Showcase at St. Thomas Aquinas. The game will be televised on ESPN2.
3. St. Thomas Aquinas Aiming for Seventh Straight Title
Few schools in the country exude a championship mentality like St. Thomas Aquinas.
The Raiders preach “performing like a champion” on and off the field. It’s hard to argue with the results.
Coach Roger Harriott has guided the Raiders to six straight state championships. Guess what? St. Thomas has the talent and experience to extend the streak to seven in Class 5A.
In order to do so, they’ll have to settle the quarterback position now that two-time state champion starter Andrew Indorf has graduated.
Indorf brought a leadership rarely seen at the high school level.
Mason Mallory, who led West Boca Raton to the Class 6A state title last year, is in the mix to be the next great signal caller.
As always, St. Thomas is loaded with playmakers. Julius Jones, a junior, is one of the best receivers in the state. Defensive back Justice Fitzpatrick, a four-star, is a Georgia commit.
The Raiders can make a statement right off the bat. At the Broward County National Football Showcase, they face the top ranked team in the country, Mater Dei (Calif.) on Aug. 23 on ESPN.
4. Are Columbus and Western on a Collision Course Again?
On the horizon, will we have Columbus vs. Western Part 3?
It wouldn’t be shocking if these two hooked up again in the Class 7A playoffs. The past two seasons they met in the postseason, with Columbus winning both times.
Last year was especially gut-wrenching for Western. The Wildcats had their season end, 27-25.
For Columbus, however, after bumping off Western, its bid for a third straight state title ended with a 33-27 loss to Venice.
Coach Dave Dunn’s Explorers again promise to compete for a state title. Kingston Rust is expected to handle quarterback duties, and defensive back Tedrick Lee is being recruited by the likes of Arkansas, Auburn and Akron.
Western, coached by Adam Ratkevich, again is expected to have a high-powered offense. Jack Spaeder, formerly at Monarch, takes over at quarterback. Bryce Williams, a four-star 2027 Class Florida State commit, is a difference maker on defense.
5. Is This Finally Southridge’s Year?
Three measly yards separated Southridge last season from a trip to the state championship game. Three lousy yards!
What could have been a miraculous comeback win turned into an agonizingly frustrating loss.
As a refresher, in the 2024 state semifinals, cornerback Joshua McDowell returned a fumble to the three-yard line before being tackled as the clock expired. West Boca Raton held on to a 14-11 win, ending Southridge’s season.
West Boca Raton went on to win the Class 6A state title, while Southridge is using the semifinals setback as motivation in 2025.
It’s evident in its preparation, as coach Pierre Senatus has intensified the team’s attention to details.
There’s certainly plenty of talent on the roster to compete for a state title with junior quarterback James Perrone returning. Senior center Ryan Miret, also a state wrestling champion, is committed to Ole Miss.