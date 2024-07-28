5 Takeaways from the 2024 Florida Citrus Sports high school football media days
High school football practice kicks off in Florida on Monday, July 29, and Central Florida teams made it known they are ready to tackle some big challenges in 2024.
Dozens of teams from nine Central Florida counties (Orange, Osceola, Seminole, Lake, Sumter, Volusia, Flagler, Brevard and Polk) turned out for interviews at the Florida Citrus Sports Media Days over a three-day period (July 25-27).
The media posed a range of questions which included inquires about each squad's outlook for the 2024 season, the differences in this year’s team and what are there keys to success.
Here are five key takeaways SBLive took from these interviews with regard Central Florida football teams as they prepare for the first regular-season game on Aug. 23.
1. Edgewater is headed to England
The Edgewater Eagles have been invincible the last two regular seasons, going undefeated on the way to the state playoffs. The Eagles have been so good, in fact, that they have reeled off 28 consecutive regular-season victories since losing to state power Venice on Sept. 3, 2021. To help keep that momentum going and give this year’s squad a different type of challenge, the Metro Orlando power will travel to Louhborough, England, to take on the NFL Academy in a preseason game on Aug. 15. The team will stay in England from Aug. 9-16.
“It’s going to be sweet,” said Edgewater coach Cameron Duke. “Hopefully, it’ll be the start of an incredible year. We’re excited about the opportunity. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”
Edgewater will led by athlete Semaj Fleming, defensive backs Jaden Brown and Ja’Torian Mack, and running back Josh Perry.
2. The First Academy (Orlando) loads up on transfers
To say that the 2024 season looks to be royally promising for TFA is an understatement. Despite returning just two offensive starters and two defensive starters from last year’s team that went 6-4, the Royals will march into this season with an extremely talented team – thanks to transfers. TFA will feature Salomon Georges at quarterback (former Leesburg star; 2,209 yards passing, 29 TDs), running back Dane Thompkins (former Lake Minneola star; 1,857 yards rushing, 27 TDs), wide receiver Evan James (former Leesburg star; 33 catches for 649 yards, 10 TDs), offensive lineman Chancellor Barclay (former Lake Minneola star); center Noah Devine (former Lake Minneola star); and two-way lineman Jarvis Williams (former Leesburg star), among others.
“I think what sets them apart is they’re learning how to practice,” said TFA second-year coach Jeff Conaway. “We have a lot of new faces. We got a lot of new coaches. We got a lot of new players. And when we come together as a brotherhood and when we come together as a team, I think that we’ve got a chance to be successful in the fall.”
3. Seminole reloads for another playoff run
Seminole High has been the standard-bearer for Seminole County for a while now (42-8 since the 2020 state championship season) and things don’t figure to change much in 2024. The Seminoles return five offensive starters, including star lineman and Miami commit Max Buchanan, and three defensive starters, including linebacker and FSU commit Ethan Pritchard, from last year’s team that went 10-3 and came within a hair of advancing to the Class 4M state semifinals. But they also gained some valuable transfers in quarterback Michael Clayton (former Edgewater star) and running back Khamani Robinson (former Mainland star).
“I think you maintain it by setting the standard early and letting the guys know the expectations of what the program is,” said Seminole second-year coach Karl Calhoun said. “Coming in every day, working hard. You know, no excuses. We’re (holding) these (top) guys to lead the team, making sure they hold others accountable.”
4. Mainland has new coach, same expectations
Powerhouse Daytona Beach Mainland, which won the Class 3S state title last year, has a new coach in Jerrime Bell, but the Buccaneers plan to keep on rolling.
“The traditions and everything that got them there in years past even back when I was playing, it’s still there,” said Bell, a Mainland alum who left nearby Atlantic High to take the place of Travis Roland, who left to take the head coaching job at Camden County (Ga.).
“Only thing I’ve got to do is come in and keep the tradition going,” Bell said. “We have a saying here and that’s ‘Central Florida mainland is Mainland.’ I just made sure these kids knew that.
“The standard is the standard,” Bell said. “Nothing’s going to change but the head coach. Everything else stays the same.”
Mainland returns one offensive starter and four defensive starters from last year’s team that went 14-1. The next group of stars to watch at Mainland include defensive tackle Christian Hudson, a UCF commit; and two-way athlete Kwasie Kwaku Jr., a former Atlantic standout who transferred.
5. Cocoa looking to three-peat
It has been 20 years since the Cocoa Tigers started to scratch and claw their way to the pinnacle of Florida high school. But on the heels of their second consecutive Class 2A state championship – their sixth overall – the Tigers now are in the national conversation.
After finishing the 2023 season with a 14-1 record, Cocoa found itself nationally ranked in multiple media polls, including SBLive. With six returning offensive starters and five returning defensive starters, the Tigers are expected to make even more noise on the national scene in 2024. Cocoa last won three consecutive state championships from 2008-2010.
“I’m just blessed to be at a great place surrounded by great people,” said Cocoa coach Ryan Schneider, a former UCF quarterback who is known for his great football intellect. “Great adults, great school with an unbelievable faculty. We have a great group of young men who are a joy to be around every day.
“Cocoa is just one of those special spots in America where people love football, love their city, love what we are representing, and how we do things,” Schneider said.
A wealth of talent is sure to make Cocoa proud again. The Tigers are led by offensive lineman Jaquez Joiner, a UCF commit; offensive line transfer Chavez “Sandman” Thompson, who comes from Eau Gallie; quarterback Brady Hart, a Michigan commit; 1,000-yard running back LaTrison Lane; wide receiver Jayvon Boggs, a Missouri commit; defensive end Javion Hilson, an FSU commit; and national recruit safety Clifton Hester, among others.
“We just concentrate every day on being a champion and everything we do,” Schneider said. “You build championship habits throughout the year. It’s how you respond to things, how you act. We just have a great group of young kids who stay focused. They know what our standard is.”
