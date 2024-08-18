5 Takeaways from the Central Florida Kickoff Classic football games
Central Florida football teams lit up the scoreboard and showcased some suffocating defense during the Kickoff Classic weekend exhibition games, even in the United Kingdom.
Here's what stood out and what to look forward to as we head toward Week 1:
1. Edgewater showcases powerful 1-2 punch in the running game
The Eagles have showcased outstanding running backs through the years, but this year’s duo of seniors Julian “Juju” Prime and Joshua Perry may be the best tandem in a long time. Perry, a 1,000-yard rusher from last season that helped the Eagles go 11-1 and finish undefeated during the regular season for the second consecutive year, ran 23 times for 234 yards and three TDs, and Prime, a bruising 5-10, 212-pound transfer from Lyman, ran for a score to lead the Eagles to a wild 51-45 victory against the NFL Academy in Loughborough, England last Thursday. Prime rushed for more than 700 yards combined the past two seasons at Lyman.
Perry and Prime ran behind a massive offensive line that featured junior Ben Bankowitz (6-3 ½, 290), a three-year starter who plowed huge holes all night long.
“I feel like the team played great on both sides of the ball, especially with the chemistry that was built during the trip, which led us to keep tough all four quarters,” Prime said. “On the offensive side of the ball, we were able to get everybody touches and guys balled out. It surprised me how versatile our offense can be with the set of guys we have and our great coaching staff helping with the decisive decisions we were able to make throughout the game.
“It felt great to be out there showing all the work I put in during the offseason, proving to the city I never left and (I’m) still that dude,” Prime said.
The Eagles take their show on the road again on Friday, Aug. 23, when they visit Wekiva in the regular-season opener for both schools.
2. The First Academy (Orlando) could be a state title contender in Class 1A
After loading up on transfers in the offseason, TFA looked every bit of a state title contender against visiting Tampa Leto last Thursday, rolling to an impressive 77-19 victory – the most impressive scoring rampage of any team in Central Florida.
The Royals scored on the ground and through the air on offense, an interception on defense, and on special teams in a complete display of football. Jacob Duffey scored on a TD run; Devin Jackson, 55-yard punt return; Salomon Georges, TD passes to Demetrice McCray and Omyry Hickson, who also had a TD run; Jaelyn Powell, four TD runs; Blaze Jones, scoop-and-score; and JD Loveless, pick-6.
Those in the know are probably not surprised, however, by TFA’s explosive showing. Coach Jeff Conaway previously coached at Shiloh Christian in Arkansas, where he made four consecutive state championship appearances, including a 2020 state title.
TFA opens its season at Lipscomb Academy (Nashville) on Thursday, Aug. 22, at 7 p.m.
3. Mainland has a new coach, new players, and still has great speed
There were a lot of questions marks about the defending state champ Buccaneers heading into the 2024 season with the departure of coach Travis Roland to Camden County, Ga., and the loss of numerous standouts to graduation.
Mainland, however, showed it still has the stuff of champions after rallying past Eau Gallie, 11-3, in a battle of 2023 state playoff teams. The Buccaneers showed tremendous speed on defense all night long, bottling up the Commodores’ high-powered offense.
Although Mainland showed it has some kinks to work out on offense, first-year coach Jerrime “Squatty” Bell was impressed with the team’s fortitude and toughness.
“Our defense didn’t give up a first down until a penalty late in the game,” Bell said. “We knew it was going to be a defensive battle. Eau Gallie was a 10-2 playoff team a year ago and returned most of their guys on defense and (some) of those guys hold D-1 offers.
“I was proud of the way our offense fought and once we finally got into a rhythm, we controlled the clock and the game in the second half,” Bell said. “Once we clean up our penalties, the offense will be just fine.”
Mainland will host University High (Orange City) on Friday, Aug. 23, in the regular-season opener for both teams. Eau Gallie will entertain Vero Beach the same day.
4. Jones High airs out potent passing attack
If the Tigers were looking for some momentum heading into the 2024 season, they definitely found some – thanks to the passing of junior four-star quarterback Dereon Coleman.
On the heels of passing for 1,718 yards and 13 TDs and rushing for 176 yards and four TDs last season, Coleman threw four TD passes to lead Jones to a 43-21 victory against Class 7A state power Seminole in the Legacy Game at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.
“I believe we played well,” Coleman said. “We still have some work to do to be a championship team.”
The Miami commit will be counted on heavily as the Tigers attempt to improve on back-to-back state semifinal appearances.
Jones hosts Winter Park in the regular-season opener for both schools on Friday, Aug. 23. Seminole hosts Tarpon Springs the same day.
5. Bishop Moore shows grit in rallying past Kissimmee Osceola
The Hornets are known for taking on bigger classification opponents, and sometimes, winning those matchups. That trend continued Friday when Bishop Moore stunned Class 6A power Osceola, 21-20.
Bishop Moore won the game on a pair of TD passes, but reserves finished the game after the Kowboys had taken a 20-14 lead.
Bishop Moore quarterback Bjorn Jurgensen, a Virginia commit, threw a TD pass. Osceola star running back Taevion Swint, a UCF commit, rushed for almost 70 yards and a TD.
Bishop Moore visits Oviedo in the regular-season opener for both schools on Friday, Aug. 23. Osceola hosts Treasure Coast the same day.