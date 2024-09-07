5 takeaways from Venice's wild offensive shootout win over Bishop Verot
If you like high-scoring offenses, you probably want to start catching a couple Venice Indians' football games this season.
Venice continued its offensive tear when they went down to Fort Myers and defeated Bishop Verot 71-56 in one of the top matchups in Florida high school football.
John Peacock's bunch has been lighting up scoreboards this 2024 season, racking up over 180 points through three games. I'm no math major, but that's an average of 60.6 points per game and there's still plenty of football left to be played.
We give you five takeaways from the entertaining contest between the two high-powered offenses:
Venice's offense can not be stopped
That's a statement and in no way a question. I mean, the proof is in the pudding and against quality competition mind you. Venice has scored an overall total of 181 points through three games and that's averaging out to almost 61 points per game. Let's go game-by-game, shall we? 63 points versus Tampa Bay Tech, 48 vs. Miami Northwestern and now 71 on Bishop Verot. When weapons like Jamarice Wilder, Winston Watkins Jr., Dorien Irving-Jones and Jayce Nixon are on their 'A' game, the Indians are not a team to be trifled with.
Give Bishop Verot's offense its flowers, too
Let's not get it twisted. Bishop Verot (640 total yards versus Venice) has a very potent offense as well and have shown it over the course of the last two weeks. Really three weeks of the season. Against some good competition as well, the Vikings are averaging 53 points a game and have faced Jesuit, Tampa Catholic and now Venice. Having talents like quarterback Carter Smith (Michigan commit) and De'Shon Jenkins roaming the backfield is nice and always gives Richie Rode and crew a chance to compete on the field against whomever.
Jamarice Wilder and Dorien Irving-Jones just keep showing out
The dynamic duo of Wilder and Irving-Jones might be the best in the Sunshine State and that's not an overreaction. Combination of the two talented tailbacks rushed for well over 300 yards and accounted for seven touchdowns. The common theme with each of the three wins for Venice is the high level of play coming from its two backs. As long as they both play well, it equates to wins for the Indians.
Indians go on the road to test their mettle
A lot of talk season to season is the lack of Venice and hitting the road for away games and this season, though they don't have to travel too far, where they exactly go to are not the easiest places to go win at. A win now at Bishop Verot and visits to Clearwater Central Catholic, Port Charlotte and rival Sarasota Riverview are not easy tasks whatsoever. Looking ahead, it's definitely not an easy road for Venice.
Can Venice keep up torrid scoring pace?
Now this last one is a question because its one worth begging for an answer we can't get. How can Venice keep up with this ridiculous scoring pace they're on right now? Not quite sure they can, but Peacock and his staff just keep cooking up different ways to score, no matter who's on the field. Whether it's large dosages of Wilder thrown at defenses or Watkins Jr. at Wildcat quarterback or Nixon methodically moving the ball downfield, Venice just keeps finding the endzone. Games against Cocoa, IMG Academy and Port Charlotte will all be tests of how the offense keeps it up.
SBLIVE SPORTS LAUNCHES HIGH SCHOOL ON SI
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before. For more information, visit si.com/high-school.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl