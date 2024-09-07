5 Takeaways from Week 3 of Florida Panhandle high school football
There were some notable teams from the Florida Panhandle who had a bye week on Friday, but there were some key matchups that took place along the Emerald Coast. Here are five takeaways from Week 3 of the high school football season from the pPanhandle.
Niceville continues to win in impressive fashion
The Eagles once again won by double digits as they defeated Pine Forest, 36-14. After losing some key contributors from last season, the Eagles have relied on key transfers, Connor Mathews and Johnny Lewis Jr. to provide an offensive spark. Mathews rushed for 147 yards on 16 carries and Lewis added 93 more yards on 11 carries. Their formidable ground game has the Eagles playing some of the best football in the entire state. The Eagles defense has also played at a high level and is making big plays when it matters the most. Based off what they have shown in the first three weeks, do not be surprised if the make a deep playoff run.
Choctawhatchee defense pitches a shutout
The Indians have proven to be one of the best teams in 5A so far thanks in part to an elite defense. They are lead by their standout defensive back and Auburn commit, Dante Core. In the game versus Crestview, the Indians defense recorded six sacks while forcing four turnovers in their 14-0 win. Even when their offense is not clicking, their defense will give their opponent's offense a nightmare to provide their offense a chance. They travel to Pine Forest next week before taking on Niceville in a monumental showdown on September 20.
Fort Walton Beach bounces back versus West Florida
The three biggest high schools from Okaloosa County did a clean sweep as Fort Walton Beach has won two in a row after being shutout 24-0 in week 1 versus Tate. After losing transfers Eddie Love Jr. and Johnny Lewis Jr. to Niceville, it was going to be a difficult task to see what the Vikings would do this season. They started off poorly, but have two quality wins which has gotten them back on track. They have relied on senior running back, Anthony Gassaway to provide the bulk of the carries. Entering the game on Friday, he has rushed for 154 yards on 33 carries with 1 touchdown. The defense has also improved from week 1 as they have recorded 13 tackles for loss and 4 sacks in two games.
Tate wins a nailbiter versus Pensacola
After outscoring their opponents 65-0 in the first two weeks, the Aggies had to fight and claw their way to victory over Pensacola 27-22. Their offensive attack of Taite Davis, Carson Secchiari and Demorion Clay Jr. once again provided the spark the Aggies needed. Secchiari and Clay combined for 309 yards rushing entering the game, and they look to have one of the top rushing attacks on the Panhandle behind Niceville. If they can continue this throughout the season, they might be poised to make a deep run in the playoffs.
Baker makes a statement win over Central
The Baker Gators improved to 3-0 on the season after defeating the Central Jaguars, 42-7. They are lead by sophomore running back Cavin Wilks, and he looks to be the workhorse for this Gators' offense this season. The team overall is much improved from last season, already matching their 2023 win total. It will be interesting to see how the rest of the season shakes out, but Baker could be one of the sleeper teams in the Florida Rural District.