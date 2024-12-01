High School

5 takeaways: St. John’s Country Day vs. Victory Christian Academy

We give you five takeaways between the Spartans and Storm at the HoopFeast tournament in Wesley Chapel

Ross Van De Griek

Victory Christian Academy 2028 CG Quinton Wilson
Victory Christian Academy 2028 CG Quinton Wilson / Ross Van Griek

WESLEY CHAPEL, FLORIDA- The 2nd Annual Hoop Feast continues Saturday with teams from across the Sunshine State on full display. 

Victory Christian Academy (2-0) looked like a heavy favorite in Class 1A after they had their promising season come to an end in the Class 2A Regional Final last season 

St. John’s Country Day (3-2) is a young team who has a ton of potential to compete and make a deep playoff run in Class 1A. The Spartans started 4 underclassmen and one senior. 

High School on SI was on hand to cover the contest and gives you five takeaways from the game:

1. Victory Christian Academy played with some adversity

The Storm have been without their dynamic front-court duo in 6-11 freshman forward Arik Arik and 6-8 junior forward Thok Gol for the first two games of the season as they continue to nurse injuries they sustained in the preseason. Stepping up to the challenge was 6-0 junior guard Tucker Fox who finished with 18 points, on 6-of-10 shooting from behind the arc.

2. Camden Cooper is rising before our eyes

The 6-5 freshman guard is a rising prospect who picked up offers from Jacksonville, Texas A&M, and several others as an eighth grader. He polished onto the scene early and often scoring 11 of his 19 points in the first half. On the defensive end, he also added 10 rebounds and recorded two steals. 

3. Quinton Wilson making a strong case for top-ranked player in freshman class

The 6-4 freshman combo guard is arguably the top-ranked freshman guard across the state of Florida where he gets the job done in all three phases. On the offensive end, he finished with a game-high 27 points on 10-of-18 shooting from the field, including 3 made three-pointers. On the defensive end, he made a huge presence in the passing lanes where he turned his defense into offense. 

4. Give St. John’s Country Day’s defense credit

The Storm scored 106 points in their season-opening win over Vanguard (Lake Wales) where they were led by Wilson finishing with 36 points on 9-of-13 shooting from behind the arc. MJ McCalla was coming off a 35-point showing in the season-opening win where today he was held to just 6 points on 3-of-7 shooting from the field. 

5. Tucker Fox makes strong case for best 3-point shooter in the state

The 6-0 junior guard finished with 18 points, on 6-of-10 shooting from behind the arc where most of his shot attempts came off the bounce. On the defensive end, he plays with a high motor as well as having the ability to guard multiple positions and toughness. Look for him to continue playing with more aggressiveness as the season rolls on. 

