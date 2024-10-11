High School

5 things you should know ahead of Niceville vs. Mosley showdown

Before the two Florida Panhandle powers face off, we give you five things you should know before entering Tommy Oliver Stadium tonight

Andy Villamarzo

Mosley plays Escambia at Tommy Oliver Stadium in Panama City, Fla., Sept. 20, 2024. Mosley won the game, 38-13. (Tyler Orsburn/News Herald)

With just the Florida Panhandle, some of Mid-Central Florida and South Florida putting on high school football games tonight, the 850 gets a little bit more of the spotlight this week.

That takes us to Tommy Oliver Stadium, where it will be the site of what could be the best game on the Florida Panhandle this regular season between rivals Niceville and Mosley.

The Dolphins upended the Eagles last season and Niceville will be looking to exact some revenge this time around on the road. Mosley has called on its fans to pack the house and the game is expected to attract hundreds, if not thousands in attendance.

Before the two area powers clash in Panama City, High School On SI Florida gives you five things you should know before entering Tommy Oliver Stadium tonight:

1. Niceville will lean on its ground game

Niceville RB Connor Mathews

Like this is some hidden secret, right? Nah, we know that Niceville is wanting to keep things on the ground and they don't make too many bones about it. The Eagles have a running back room that not many teams in the state can boast about, with UMass commit Connor Mathews (817 yards, eight touchdowns) and East Carolina commit Eddie Love Jr. leading the way. Love Jr. just recently returned to the lineup and will be a nice change-of-pace back compared to the style of Mathews. Can't forget about Jon Bocchino, who has become the team's goal-line back and scored nine times this season.

2. Mosley's Sammy Freitas will be a difference maker

Mosley High School quarterback Sam Freitas

If folks weren't impressed with Freitas last season, well take a look at the Dolphins' quarterback now. The senior signal caller has been stellar, completing 81-of-125 passes for 1,258 yards, 16 touchdowns and just a mere two interceptions. Don't forget his ability to run the ball, either, as Freitas has rushed for 216 yards and two scores. When it comes to giving one of the schools the edge at the quarterback position, it goes to Mosley in this category.

3. Could see platooning quarterbacks for Niceville

QB Kane Lafortune

When Johnny Lewis Jr. transferred over from Fort Walton Beach over the off-season, it was always interesting to see how he would be used since Kane Lafortune was last year's starter. Now it seems like everything might be coming more together when it comes to the Eagles' offense as folks might see both under center this evening. Both of the signal callers combined have thrown for 766 yards and four touchdowns. Though they haven't been called upon to be the focal point, big plays will be needed out of the two passers tonight.

4. Eagles' linebackers have been stellar this season

Niceville Eagles Maddox Hayles

We can talk at nauseam about the weapons on Niceville's offense, but how about some love for the defense, eh? Well, lets dive into that becaise Niceville has a couple linebackers you need to keep an eye on tonight in Maddox Hayles and Harper Campbell. Hayles has totaled 70 tackles and 14 of them have gone for a loss. Hayles pairs up with Campbell, who has tallied 49 tackles and 12 going for a loss. The two will need to not only be solid in their run fits, but also in pass coverage. Not to mention keeping an eye on quarterback Sammy Freitas running, it's going to be a tough task for the Eagles' linebacking corps.

5. Dolphins' defense has some studs on it to watch for

Mosley High School's Raedyn Bruens

Let's not forget that Mosley has some heavy hitters on its defensive side of the ball. Dolphins' 3-star defensive end Raedyn Bruens (31 tackles, two sacks) is a Rutgers commitment and will look to cause havoc on on side of the ball. Leading the Dolphins' defensive backfield is 3-star safety Lo'Kavion Jackson (35 tackles, five forced fumbles), who is committed to Mississippi State. Both Bruens and Jackson are players to watch for on defense for Mosley.

Andy Villamarzo

Andy Villamarzo
