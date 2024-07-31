50 Florida high school wide receivers to watch in 2024
Florida high school football is set to start on the weekend of Aug. 21-23 and the Sunshine State has produced some of the top talent coming out of the Southeast United States.
Another offensive position that the state has always produced talent at regularly is at wide receiver, with many top end pass catchers now heading to the collegiate level from Florida. With the passing game still a focal point of many high school offenses around the country, it's no different when it comes to the Sunshine State.
The following is a list of top returning Florida wide receivers heading into the 2024 season.
Jaime Ffrench, Mandarin: One of the most explosive wide receivers in the entire state was the explosive Mustangs' star, whom was formerly a Alabama commitment. Ffrench, a junior wide receiver, hauled in 62 passes for 1,247 yards and scored 14 touchdowns.
Carl Jenkins Jr., St. Augustine: A running mate of Hewlett, Lyons on a potent Yellow Jackets' offense, Jenkins Jr. became one of Northeast Florida's top wide receivers. The junior pass catcher hauled in 62 passes for 1,273 yards and 16 touchdowns for the Class 3S state finalists. Jenkins Jr. has committed to UCF.
Maddox Spencer, Nease: Not many receivers in the state put up the kind of numbers Spencer did for the Panthers. Playing for a district championship squad, the Nease wide receiver caught 68 passes for 1,348 yards and scored 16 touchdowns.
Naeem Burroughs, Bolles: One of the state's top prospects from the Class of 2026, Burroughs is lining up to have himself a big 2024 season for the Bulldogs. Last season, the 4-star wide receiver caught 47 passes for 1,019 yards and 15 touchdowns.
Tae'Shaun Gelsey, Riverside: When the Generals decided to go to the air, they knew who would be the main target. It was Gelsey, who returns for his senior season. Gelsey in 2023 hauled in 48 passes for 859 yards and scored nine touchdowns.
Christian Neptune, Tate: Neptune caught fire last season, seeing his stock soar during the 2023 campaign, in which he hauled in 56 passes for 863 yards and seven scores.
Malachi Toney, Plantation American Heritage: Toney follows a lineage of talented pass catchers from the Patriots. The receiver broke out on the scene as a freshman, catching 35 passes for 621 yards and eight touchdowns in 2022.
Brandon Bennett, Plantation American Heritage: With blazing speed on the outside, not many defenders can keep up with Bennett. Last season, Bennett caught 21 passes for 479 yards and five scores.
Jabari Brady, Chaminade-Madonna: Brady as a sophomore established himself as one of the best receivers in the state, catching 70 passes for 1,392 yards. Transferred from Monarch during the off-season.
Koby Howard, Chaminade-Madonna: Last season at Western, Howard helped the Wildcats reach the Class 4M region finals before falling to state champion Columbus. The junior wide receiver ended 2023 hauling in 65 passes for 1,065 yards and scored eight touchdowns.
Kyle Washington, Chaminade-Madonna: With the receiver room the Lions have, you tend to loose track of guys. Washington is a Division I level receiver and can play inside or out.
Denairius Gray, Chaminade-Madonna: It's an embarassment of riches when it comes to wide receivers at Chaminade. Gray is committed to Auburn and in 2023 caught 56 passes for 752 yards.
Jasen Lopez, Chaminade-Madonna: Lopez recorded back-to-back seasons with over 1,700 yards and 16-plus touchdowns at True North Classical between the 2022-2023 campaigns.
Jayvan Boggs, Cocoa: Boggs, a Missouri commit, emerged onto the scene this past 2023 season as one of the Sunshine State’s top receivers. The junior wideout caught 77 passes for 1,041 yards and 23 touchdowns. In 2022 as a sophomore, Boggs had 41 catches for 722 yards and six scores.
Khaleal Sterling, Miami Central: One of the most talented receivers in South Florida, Sterling paced a balanced Miami Central offense with 27 catches for 616 yards, and seven touchdowns.
Naeshaun Montgomery, Miami Central: The wide receiver is a major addition for the 9-time state champion Rockets this fall. Last season at Cardinal Newman, Montgomery hauled in 30 passes for 451 yards and five touchdowns.
Cortez Mils, Homestead: Leading the way for the Broncos en route to the Class 3M state title game last year, the Oklahoma commit had a huge junior season. Mills caught 79 passes for 1,640 yards and scored 18 times.
Tyler Williams, Armwood: The Georgia commitment transferred to Armwood from Sumner during the off-season. Williams hauled in 26 passes for 585 yards and scored 14 times in 2023.
DJ Pickett, Zephyrhills: Pickett is heading to LSU to play on the defensive side of the ball, but offensively he got it done as well for the Bulldogs in 2023 as good as anyone. As a wideout, Pickett finished the season with 1,048 yards and 16 touchdowns.
Bryce Randolph, Wiregrass Ranch: The Bulls' wide receiver now becomes to the team's top target with the graduation of Isaiah Riggins. Randolph is currently committed to Liberty.
Makih Johnson, Tarpon Springs: Johnson transferred to Tarpon Springs from Clearwater Academy International this off-season. The Sponger is currently committed to UConn.
Kaneilius Purdy, Lake Wales: When the Highlanders go to he air, they look for Purdy up top. In 2023, Purdy hauled in 30 passes for 681 yards as a freshman.
Dallas Wilson, Tampa Bay Tech: The Oregon commit is the Tampa Bay area's top wide receiver bar none. Wilson in 2023 caught 49 passes for 872 yards and scord nine touchdowns for the Titans.
Santonyo Isaac, Tampa Bay Tech: Isaac pairs up with Wilson to form arguably the best wide receiver tandem in Hillsborough County. The wide receiver is committed to UCF.
Darryon Williams, Gaither: As a sophomore, Williams notched over 30 passes for 600-plus yards in 2023. Committed to Florida State, Williams should flirt with 1,000 yards this fall as the go-to-guy in Kirk Karsen's offense.
Vernell Brown III, Jones: Brown III is committed to Florida and is preapring for a major senior season. In 2023 for the Fighting Tigers’, Brown III hauled in 70 passes for 1,363 yards and 10 touchdowns. Also scored four times via special teams.
Larry Miles, Jones: The pairing of Miles and Brown makes for one of the best wide receiver duos in Central Florida. Miles has offers from Arkansas, Boston College and UConn.
Kenyon Alston, Bishop Moore: The 6-foot-2, 170-pound wide receiver is the favorite target of quarterback Bjorn Jurgensen, a Virgnia commitment. Alston has offers from Arkansas, Florida State and Georgia Southern.
Isaiah Mizell, Boone: Mizell is committed to Arizona and returns as the Braves' top player this upcoming season. He caught 48 passes for 1,061 yards and set a school single-season record with 21 scores in 2023.
Semaj Fleming, Edgewater: The Boston College commitment provides the deep threat the Fightin' Eagles need when they look to go through the air.
Tony Kinsler, Spruce Creek: The Pittsburgh commitment returns to the Hawks as one of the top wide receivers in all of Central Florida.
Tyree Weatherspoon, Mainland: Despite not getting a ton of targets in 2023, expect the 6-foot-5, 185-pound receiver to get his fair share this fall.
Winston Watkins Jr., Venice: The 5-foot-11, 185-pound Watkins transferred from IMG Academy to First Baptist Academy last September before landing at Venice. He racked up more than 1,000 yards as a junior.
Jayden Petit, First Baptist Academy: Also a pretty good basketball player for the Lions, Petit has offers from schools like Auburn, Louisville and Miami (FL) on the table.
Madrid Tucker, Fort Myers: The Green Wave wide receiver finished 2023 with 722 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns through the air. Tucker also added five rushing touchdowns.
Jayce Cora, Community School of Naples: Rated a 3-star wide receiver per 247Sports, Cora at 6-foot-3, 185 pouns is as tough as they come in Southwest Florida.
Bradley Martino, Golden Gate: Whether Martino lined up at receiver or defensive back, he can make plays. Last season Martino caught 21 passes for 455 yards and found pay dirt 10 times.
Donovan Olugbode, IMG Academy: The 2025 5-star 6-foot-2, 195-pound pass catcher had himself a solid junior campaign with the Ascenders, as Olugbode hauled in 31 passes for 561 yards and five touchdowns.
Raiden Vines-Bright, IMG Academy: Playing in Arizona for Corona Del Sol High school last year, Vines-Bright tallied 59 catches, 1,114 yards and scored nine touchdowns.
Adonis Moise, IMG Academy: Moise was formerly of Palmetto before transferring to IMG Academy ahead of the 2023 sason The wideout is committed to Kansas State.
Calvin Russell, Miami Northwestern: Ranked the No. 1 player of Florida's 2026 class by 247Sports, Russell played primarily at quarterback last season. For Teddy Bridgewater, we expect Russell to be at wide receiver.
Jade Card, Miami Northwestern: The Florida Atlantic commitment should see a his role expand in Teddy Bridgewater's offense this season.
Kamare Williams, Palm Beach Central: Williams is already committed to the University of Arkansas and should be one of the top receivers all season long out of Palm Beach County.
Samari Reed, Monarch: Already committed to Ole Miss, Reed can focus solely on getting the Knights back to the state semifinals. Reed hauled in 56 passes for 1,311 yards in 2023.
Antwaun Parham, Monarch: Parham and Reed make for one of the better duos out of Broward County. The wide receiver transferred in from Georgia and is committed to Tulane.
Jamar Browder, Santaluces: The 6-foot-4, 205-pound pass catcher is committed to North Carolina State after a 2023 season in which Browder caught 39 passes for 730 yards and 14 scores.
Cameron Sapp, Miami Palmetto: Though Sapp caught just 20 passes for 316 yards in 2023, he remains one of the top receivers down in South Florida.
Dylan Faison, St. Andrew's School: Faison is committed to Notre Dame and it's easy to see why. Last season for the Scots, Faison caught 18 passes for 480 yards and eight touchdowns.
Jaborree Riggins, Fort Lauderdale: Riggins made a strong impression as a sophomore and heads into his junior season with even higher expectations. The wide receiver has notched offers from SEC powers Georgia and Florida.
Ronald Towns, Miami Booker T. Washington: The 5-fot-10, 163-pound wide receiver has some wheels as he ran an 11.45 in the 100-meter dash as a sophomore. Towns is the Tornadoes' top wide receiver headinginto 2024.
