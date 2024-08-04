50 Week 1 Florida high school football games to watch
We are just about back to seeing high school football in the Sunshine State.
Through all the 7-on-7’s, weightlifting workouts, transfers, rule changes and now the real thing has finally arrived. The regular season has in full force, as teams all over the state of Florida will be hitting the field on Thursday, Friday and Saturday for kickoff of the 2024 season (Aug. 22-24).
There are so many good match-ups in-state and out-of-state that we had to pick out 50 games to watch here. Let’s take a look at the top 50 Week 1 contests we’ve highlighted heading into the week.
August 22nd
Peachtree Ridge (Georgia) at Monarch
Benjamin at West Boca Raton
South Dade at Miami Booker T. Washington
Miami Northwestern at Coconut Creek
IMG Academy at Corner Canyon (Utah)
August 23rd
Milton (Georgia) at Plantation American Heritage
Lakeland at Miami Central
Titusville at Cocoa
Tampa Bay Tech at Venice
Creekside at Mandarin
Ribault at Fletcher
Somerset Academy-Canyons at Santaluces
Trinity Christian Academy at Ed White
Lake Mary at Cardinal Gibbons
Lecanto at West Port
Orange City University at Mainland
Walton at Marianna
Palm Harbor University at Clearwater Calvary Christian
Winter Park at Jones
Sumner at Bartram Trail
Union County at Yulee
West Orange at Evans
Jesuit at Bishop Verot
South Sumter at Niceville
Bradford at Baker County
Ocoee at Apopka
Miami Norland at Miramar
Vero Beach at Eau Gallie
South Broward at West Broward
Madison County at DeLand
Port St. Joe at Wakulla
Ponte Vedra at Nease
Treasure Coast at Kissimmee Osceola
Martin County at Sebring
Bartow at Clearwater
Sarasota Riverview at Naples
Lake Wales at Winter Haven
Buchholz at Vanguard
Durant at Lake Gibson
Gulf a Mitchell
Homestead at Miami Palmetto
Immokalee at Barron Collier
Raines at Bolles
Lely at Sarasota Booker
East Lake at Camden County (Georgia)
Berkeley Prep at Clearwater Central Catholic
Choctawhatchee at Gulf Shores (Alabama)
August 24th
St. John Bosco at Chaminade-Madonna @ St. Thomas Aquinas High School
Bishop Gorman (Nevada) at St. Thomas Aquinas
Hoover (Alabama) at Western
