50 Week 1 Florida high school football games to watch

We’ve picked out 50 of the top Week 1 games involving high school teams from the state of Florida

Andy Villamarzo

We are just about back to seeing high school football in the Sunshine State. 

Through all the 7-on-7’s, weightlifting workouts, transfers, rule changes and now the real thing has finally arrived. The regular season has in full force, as teams all over the state of Florida will be hitting the field on Thursday, Friday and Saturday for kickoff of the 2024 season (Aug. 22-24).

>> SBLive Florida Top 25 preseason high school football rankings

There are so many good match-ups in-state and out-of-state that we had to pick out 50 games to watch here. Let’s take a look at the top 50 Week 1 contests we’ve highlighted heading into the week.

Follow SBLive Florida throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!

August 22nd 

Peachtree Ridge (Georgia) at Monarch

Benjamin at West Boca Raton

South Dade at Miami Booker T. Washington

Miami Northwestern at Coconut Creek

IMG Academy at Corner Canyon (Utah)

August 23rd 

Milton (Georgia) at Plantation American Heritage

Lakeland at Miami Central

Titusville at Cocoa

Tampa Bay Tech at Venice

Creekside at Mandarin

Ribault at Fletcher

Somerset Academy-Canyons at Santaluces

Trinity Christian Academy at Ed White

Lake Mary at Cardinal Gibbons

Lecanto at West Port

Orange City University at Mainland

Walton at Marianna

Palm Harbor University at Clearwater Calvary Christian

Winter Park at Jones

Sumner at Bartram Trail

Union County at Yulee

West Orange at Evans

Jesuit at Bishop Verot

South Sumter at Niceville

Bradford at Baker County

Ocoee at Apopka

Miami Norland at Miramar

Vero Beach at Eau Gallie

South Broward at West Broward

Madison County at DeLand

Port St. Joe at Wakulla

Ponte Vedra at Nease

Treasure Coast at Kissimmee Osceola

Martin County at Sebring

Bartow at Clearwater

Sarasota Riverview at Naples

Lake Wales at Winter Haven

Buchholz at Vanguard

Durant at Lake Gibson

Gulf a Mitchell

Homestead at Miami Palmetto

Immokalee at Barron Collier

Raines at Bolles

Lely at Sarasota Booker

East Lake at Camden County (Georgia)

Berkeley Prep at Clearwater Central Catholic

Choctawhatchee at Gulf Shores (Alabama)

August 24th

St. John Bosco at Chaminade-Madonna @ St. Thomas Aquinas High School

Bishop Gorman (Nevada) at St. Thomas Aquinas

Hoover (Alabama) at Western

