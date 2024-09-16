50 Week 5 Florida high school football games to watch
This week's slate of Florida high school football games isn't an easy one to dissect and choosing them on a week-to-week basis is never an easy one.
After all the Week 4 games have played out, however, we have a better idea of which contests around the Sunshine State stand out the most and there's plenty of them coming your way. All around the state, from the Florida Panhandle to the Florida Keys, there's some quality high school football action to be caught.
There are so many good matchups in-state and out-of-state that we had to pick out 50 games to watch here. Let’s take a look at the top 50 Week 5 contests we’ve highlighted heading into the week. Checkout out our weekly list of games to catch in Florida.
Sep. 19
Miam Norland at Chaminade-Madonna
Columbus at Miami Northwestern
Jones at Kissimmee Osceola
Menendez at Ponte Vedra
Chipley at Jay
Sep. 20
Cocoa at Venice
Plantation American Heritage at Miami Central
Lake Wales at Sanford Seminole
Lake Mary at Dr. Phillips
Blanche Ely at Piper
Niceville at Choctawhatchee
Nease at St. Augustine
Charlotte at Fort Myers
Buchholz at Richmond Hill
Mandarin at IMG Academy
Bishop Verot at Cardinal Mooney
University at Eau Gallie
Apopka at Edgewater
Lecanto at Crystal River
Tavares at The Villages Charter
Beachside at Bishop Kenny
Escambia at Mosley
Zephyrhills at Gulf
Forest Hill at Royal Palm Beach
Delray Beach Atlantic at The First Academy
Taylor County at Blountstown
North Port at Key West
Sarasota Christian at Out-of-Door Academy
Hawthorne at South Sumter
Oakleaf at Bolles
Tampa Catholic at Mitchell
Sarasota Booker at Sarasota Riverview
Vanguard at Dunnellon
Gadsden County at Seminole County (Georgia)
Pine Forest at Pensacola Catholic
Port Charlotte at The First Baptist Academy
Fort White at Union County
Tampa Bay Tech at Gaither
St. Petersburg at Lakewood
Armwood at Hillsborough
Wekiva at Lee County (Georgia)
IMG Academy White at Manatee
East Lee County at Dunbar
Miami Booker T. Washington at Lakeland
Mainland at Coffee (Georgia)
Lincoln at Ware County (Georgia)
Rickards at Colquitt County (Georgia)
Palatka at Nature Coast
Pace at Andalusia (Alabama)
Atlantic Coast at Andrew Jackson
Follow SBLive Florida throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
SBLIVE SPORTS LAUNCHES HIGH SCHOOL ON SI
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before. For more information, visit si.com/high-school.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl