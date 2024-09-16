High School

50 Week 5 Florida high school football games to watch

We’ve picked out 50 of the top Week 5 games involving high school teams from the state of Florida

Andy Villamarzo

This week's slate of Florida high school football games isn't an easy one to dissect and choosing them on a week-to-week basis is never an easy one.

After all the Week 4 games have played out, however, we have a better idea of which contests around the Sunshine State stand out the most and there's plenty of them coming your way. All around the state, from the Florida Panhandle to the Florida Keys, there's some quality high school football action to be caught.

There are so many good matchups in-state and out-of-state that we had to pick out 50 games to watch here. Let’s take a look at the top 50 Week 5 contests we’ve highlighted heading into the week. Checkout out our weekly list of games to catch in Florida.

Sep. 19

Miam Norland at Chaminade-Madonna

Columbus at Miami Northwestern

Jones at Kissimmee Osceola

Menendez at Ponte Vedra

Chipley at Jay

Sep. 20

Cocoa at Venice

Plantation American Heritage at Miami Central

Lake Wales at Sanford Seminole

Lake Mary at Dr. Phillips

Blanche Ely at Piper

Niceville at Choctawhatchee

Nease at St. Augustine

Charlotte at Fort Myers

Buchholz at Richmond Hill

Mandarin at IMG Academy

Bishop Verot at Cardinal Mooney

University at Eau Gallie

Apopka at Edgewater

Lecanto at Crystal River

Tavares at The Villages Charter

Beachside at Bishop Kenny

Escambia at Mosley

Zephyrhills at Gulf

Forest Hill at Royal Palm Beach

Delray Beach Atlantic at The First Academy

Taylor County at Blountstown

North Port at Key West

Sarasota Christian at Out-of-Door Academy

Hawthorne at South Sumter

Oakleaf at Bolles

Tampa Catholic at Mitchell

Sarasota Booker at Sarasota Riverview

Vanguard at Dunnellon

Gadsden County at Seminole County (Georgia)

Pine Forest at Pensacola Catholic

Port Charlotte at The First Baptist Academy

Fort White at Union County

Tampa Bay Tech at Gaither

St. Petersburg at Lakewood

Armwood at Hillsborough

Wekiva at Lee County (Georgia)

IMG Academy White at Manatee

East Lee County at Dunbar

Miami Booker T. Washington at Lakeland

Mainland at Coffee (Georgia)

Lincoln at Ware County (Georgia)

Rickards at Colquitt County (Georgia)

Palatka at Nature Coast

Pace at Andalusia (Alabama)

Atlantic Coast at Andrew Jackson

Published
