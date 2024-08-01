6 Florida high school football teams nationally ranked entering 2024
Florida high school football is typically home to many of the country's top teams and players each year, and 2024 is no exception.
Six schools from the Sunshine State appeared in the SBLive/SI Power 25 Preseason national high school football rankings, released Tuesday: No. 4 IMG Academy, No. 7 Chaminade-Madonna, No. 16 Cocoa, No. 20 Miami Central, No. 21 St. Thomas Aquinas, No. 25 Berkeley Prep. Plantation American Heritage received an honorable mention.
IMG Academy begins the season as Florida's top ranked team coming in and they'll open the season on the road on Aug. 22nd when they travel out west to face Corner Canyon (Utah). Chaminade-Madonna faces No. 3 St. John Bosco (California) on Aug. 24th down in South Florida in the Broward County Classic High School Football Showcase, which St. Thomas Aquinas will take on No. 2 Bishop Gorman (Nevada).
Miami Central starts off the 2024 slate at home against the 9-time state champion Lakeland Dreadnaughts and Berkeley Prep opens up on the road against always tough Clearwater Central Catholic.
Dive into the rest of the preseason national rankings here:
>> SBLive/SI Top 25 preseason high school football rankings
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl