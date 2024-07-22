7 storylines for the 2024 South Florida high school football season
It’s not quite August but it’s that time of year where high school football is set to take center stage.
In steamy South Florida, that means some of the top prep football in the nation is about to heat up.
Once again, South Florida continues to be a hotbed for talent and teams.
In 2023, Chaminade-Madonna (Class 1M), St. Thomas Aquinas (Class 3M) and Columbus (Class 4M) were all state champions. Miami Norland (Class 2M) and Homestead (Class 3M), on the other hand, were state runner-ups.
The 2024 season gets underway in August, and with schools starting back up in a few weeks, SBLive Sports Florida outlines seven storylines heading into the year.
1. Chaminade-Madonna's new super team
Championships aren’t just expected at Chaminade-Madonna. They’ve become routine. The Lions have won three straight state crowns, and they’ve played in eight consecutive state title games. Now, if the dynasty is to continue, it will be with mostly a new cast of stars who are playing for legendary coach Dameon Jones. Gone from a year ago are superstars Jeremiah Smith (Ohio State), Cedrick Bailey (North Carolina State), Joshisa Trader (Miami) and Davion Gause (North Carolina). Those four were a big part of a core club that went 14-0 and demolished Clearwater Central Catholic, 56-0, in the championship game. Those anticipating a drop off in 2024 will likely be disappointed. Transferring into the program are quarterback Zac Katz (True North Classical), receivers Koby Howard (Western) and Jabari Brady (Monarch), as well as defensive end R.J. Alphonse (Goleman) and kicker Noah Sidan (Norland). Now it’s time for the new cast of players to make their own history in Hollywood, Fla.
2. Teddy Bridgewater takes over Miami Northwestern
Restoring the glory is the main mission at Northwestern. The proud program in recent years has fallen below the school’s traditional standards. So after going 4-6 last year, the administration felt it was time for a change. Northwestern made a game-changing move, hiring former NFL quarterback Teddy Bridgewater as head coach. In spring practice, Bridgewater noted he plans on building a culture “around hard work.” As much as anyone, Bridgewater knows what it takes to reach the next level. Bridgewater played at Northwestern from 2008-11, and after a successful collegiate career at Louisville, he was a first-round pick of the Minnesota Vikings in 2014. After nearly a decade in the NFL, he’s back at his alma mater committed to winning state championships. Bridgewater has a franchise-caliber player to build around -- receiver/quarterback Calvin Russell, also a basketball and track standout, who is one of the most talented players in South Florida.
3. St. Thomas Aquinas shoots for six
After completing their drive for five in 2023, the St. Thomas Aquinas Raiders are now shooting for six straight state championships. What coach Roger Harriott has accomplished is nothing short of remarkable. St. Thomas certainly was tested in 2023, but prevailed in a thriller, 31-28, against Homestead in the 3M title game. Andrew Indorf stepped up with three touchdown passes in the championship game, and cemented himself as one of the better quarterbacks in South Florida. Indorf threw for 2,273 yards and 28 touchdowns as a junior. St. Thomas has one of the deepest and talented rosters in the country. The Raiders will be challenged early, facing national power Bishop Gorman on Aug. 24 as a nationally televised game in the Broward County National Football Showcase.
4. Miami Central seeks to start another state title streak
Going 8-4 might be acceptable at many programs. It’s not for Miami Central. Without question, 2023 was a disappointment for the Rockets, who had their string of four straight state titles snapped. Now coach Jube Joseph has extra motivation to get his traditional powerhouse program another championship ring. Talent-wise, Central has the players to win it all. In Florida’s new classifications, Central is in Class 3A. Defensively, linebacker Ezekiel Marcelin is among the best around. A year ago, he had 12 sacks and 109 tackles. A few days ago, defensive lineman Floyd Boucard announced his commitment to Oklahoma. At quarterback, Bekkem Kritza is vying for the starter spot.
5. Rising star Dia Bell commits to Lone Star State
Is American Heritage quarterback Dia Bell on the brink of superstar status? It appears that way. The five-star junior has already committed to the Texas Longhorns. Still emerging, Bell had comparatively modest numbers as a sophomore, throwing for 1,929 yards and 20 touchdowns. Bell has a wide assortment of weapons at his disposal. Junior receiver Malachi Toney is a three-year starter, and running back Byron Louis is one of the toughest backs in the nation. Heritage has an abundance is speed at receiver. Along with Toney, Brandon Bennett and Jamar Denson are two burners.
6. Ennio Yapoor is a key for Miami Norland’s title hopes
Coming up short still stings for Miami Norland, which lost 28-20 to Berkeley Prep in the Class 2M state championship last year. The Vikings were favored to win it all, but ended up finishing 14-1. Now in Class 4A, the Vikings return a strong roster, led by senior quarterback Ennio Yapoor, who has been one of the best all-around players in Miami-Dade County for years. Yapoor is a gamer, and a natural team leader. As a junior, he threw for 4,270 yards and 30 touchdowns, while also rushing for 793 yards.
7. Carrying on the tradition at Columbus
Since coach Dave Dunn took over in 2018-19, the Explorers are 80-14, and they’ve won back-to-back 4M state titles. They’re now in Class 7A, and their biggest question mark is who will replace quarterback Alberto Mendoza? The two-time state champion quarterback threw for 2,244 yards in 13 games last year. When Mendoza missed a couple of games due to a finger injury, Vincente Gonzalez passed for 265 yards in a backup role. Also returning is running back Agyeman Addae, who rushed for 697 yards and had 42 receiving yards as a junior.