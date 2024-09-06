High School

American Heritage at Chaminade-Madonna; Live Score Updates

Is it possible Chaminade-Madonna could go from the national Top 10 to 0-3?

Chaminade-Madonna offensive linemen Damani Atkinson (right) and Ekeem Atehortua, along with their teammates, look to climb out from under an 0-2 start when they host American Heritage, in a battle of South Florida powers, Friday night.
Chaminade-Madonna offensive linemen Damani Atkinson (right) and Ekeem Atehortua, along with their teammates, look to climb out from under an 0-2 start when they host American Heritage, in a battle of South Florida powers, Friday night.

AMERICAN HERITAGE (1-1) AT CHAMINADE MADONNA (0-2)

AMERICAN HERITAGE AT CHAMINADE-MADONNA

- Kickoff is scheduled for 7 pm.

Published
