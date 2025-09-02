American Heritage vs. Chaminade-Madonna set to resume rivalry
PLANTATION, Fla. – The attention of the high school football world once again will be on Broward County this Friday.
South Florida football titans Chaminade-Madonna and American Heritage Plantation will square off in another marquee-matchup with national-ranking implications.
Last Season's 48-45 Thriller Indicative of This Rivalry's Luster
The showdown has been one of the top games in the country for several years in a row. In 2024, Chaminade came out on top in a thriller, 48-45.
Still, both programs ended up winning state championships – Chaminade in Class 1A and Heritage in Class 4A.
A Matchup of State Champions
Both are among the favorites to win it all again.
With the rivalry resuming on Friday, High School on SI offers an early preview the upcoming clash:
WHAT: Chaminade-Madonna at American Heritage.
WHEN: Friday, Sept. 5
WHERE: American Heritage Plantation, 7 p.m.
RANKINGS: American Heritage 2nd in state, Chaminade-Madonna ranked 16th.
AT STAKE:
For American Heritage, the game is another opportunity to make a statement. The Patriots look to cement themselves as a legitimate top 10 team in the country-caliber club. A win will do that.
The Patriots had a bye week after their epic, 31-28, comeback win against St. Joseph’s Prep (Philadelphia) in the Broward County National Football Showcase. The televised game, played at St. Thomas Aquinas, featured the Patriots rallying from 28-points down to a last-second win.
Heritage also seeks its first victory against the Lions since 2021.
In the past three seasons, Chaminade has prevailed: 2022, (42-34), 2023 (28-16), 2024 (48-45).
For Chaminade-Madonna, the high-profile road game is a chance to re-establish itself in the eyes of its critics. After starting the season ranked nationally in the top 10 in the country.
The Lions (1-1) were roughed up by St. Frances Academy (Baltimore), 42-13, in the Broward County Showcase.
That setback dropped them out of the Top 25 by many state ranking services.
Chaminade rebounded last week to beat a tough McArthur club, 28-14.
THE STARS: There won’t be a lack of talent with both teams filled with major college commitments.
Heritage’s Dia Bell is widely considered the top quarterback in the country. The 2026 Class Texas commit showed why, rallying the Patriots in their improbable comeback against St. Joseph’s.
After a sluggish first half, Bell finished with 215 yards passing, and one touchdown.
Running back Jonathan Bueno Jr. played a big part in the comeback, rushing for 95 yards and three touchdowns.
Receiver Jamar Denson was Bell’s primary target against St. Joseph’s, finishing with 12 receptions for 147 yards and a touchdown.
Defensively, Dylan Bennett racked up 11 tackles and recorded two sacks.
Chaminade has no shortage of standout players.
Derrek Cooper, also a Texas commit, has rushed for 100 yards on 22 carries this season, and Arwin Jackson has 212 yards on the ground on 22 carries.
The receiving corps is loaded, headlined by Jasen Lopez (Florida State commit), who has 11 catches for 139 yards.
Four-star receiver, Tromon Isaac Jr., is a sophomore, with game-changing speed.
Denairius Gray (Kentucky commit) had three catches for 38 yards against McArthur.
The quarterback position has been split between junior Tyler Chance and freshman Malik Leonard.
INTANGIBLES: With two high-powered teams squaring off, the difference could come down to the kicking game. We saw that last year when the Lions prevailed on a last-second kick.
Noah Sidan (Florida International commit) booted that game-winner a year ago. The senior also helps set field position with his frequent kicks that automatically are touchbacks.
Heritage’s kicker, Kade Bailey, is big-game tested as well.
It was Bailey’s 42-yard field goal in the closing seconds that beat St. Joseph’s, 31-28.