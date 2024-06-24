Angeline Academy of Innovation to unveil new football stadium in August
LAND O’ LAKES, FLORIDA- Before last week, there was only one artificial turf football field in all of Pasco County, which is at Zephyrhills Christian Academy.
Now, there’s two fields that will feature artificial turf this upcoming fall.
According to a Facebook announcement made by the school last week, the field at the stadium has been outfitted with artificial turf and will be prepared for the upcoming 2024-2025 school year.
According to Pasco County athletic director Matthew Wicks touched on the field becoming the first to be artificial turf that’s under the Pasco County District School Board.
"We are excited for the families and athletes of Angeline Academy and other Pasco County students to use and attend events held at this new top notch facility," Wicks said.
The new school will feature sports like basketball, cheerleading, cross country, girls flag football, golf, lacrosse, tennis, track and field, swimming, weightlifting and wrestling.
Another thing Wicks added about the usage of the field will be that it will serve as the home of the annual Pasco County All-Star football game. Previous all star games have been held at Sunlake High School, with the 2020 edition being held at Bishop McLaughlin.
"We plan to host the all star game at the new stadium at Angeline in December," Wicks added.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl