Vote: South Suncoast Florida high school football Player of the Week (10/22/2024)
Florida high school football is back and so begins our Player of the Week polls for areas all around the state. Teams showcased what they’ve got in Week 9 of the regular season.
As such, we have eight athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s South Suncoast Football Player of the Week award from October 14-19, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Jermaine Edwards, Parrish Community
Leading the way in the Bulls’ 37-7 win over Winter Haven, the running back rushed for 206 yards and three touchdowns.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27th. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Jamarice Wilder, Venice
Wilder had one of the top nights of any running backs in the state, going off for 229 yards on 19 carries and three touchdowns in a 27-20 win over Clearwater Central Catholic.
Jayce Nixon, Venice
The southpaw completed 15-of-18 passes for 183 yards in the Indians' win over CCC.
Devin Mignery, Cardinal Mooney
Mignery was dynamite in the Cougars' 41-13 win over Sarasota Riverview, completing 10-of-19 passes for 231 yards and three touchdowns.
Ben Milliken, Sarasota Christian
The Blazers quarterback led the way in a 37-28 win over Keswick Christian, completing 15-of-26 passes for 231 yards and three touchdowns.
Allen Clark, Out-of-Door Academy
Clark was the workhorse for the Thunder in a 36-14 win over Seffner Christian, rushing for 175 yards and scored two touchdowns.
Andrew Heidel, Manatee
The Army commitment completed 14-of-17 passes for 217 yards and four touchdowns in a 35-7 rivalry win over Palmetto.
Jermaine Edwards, Parrish Community
Edwards led the way in a 34-3 win over Lennard, rushing for 144 yards on 23 carries and scoring a touchdown.
Jackson Gaskill, IMG Academy White
The Ascenders' inside linebacker accounted for 11 tackles and four went for a loss.
