Vote: South Suncoast Florida high school football Player of the Week (10/22/2024)

We’ve selected eight candidates to choose from this past week’s regular season games

Andy Villamarzo

Parrish running back Jermaine Edwards has been the main ball carrier for head coach Dylan Clark.
Parrish running back Jermaine Edwards has been the main ball carrier for head coach Dylan Clark.

Florida high school football is back and so begins our Player of the Week polls for areas all around the state. Teams showcased what they’ve got in Week 9 of the regular season.

As such, we have eight athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s South Suncoast Football Player of the Week award from October 14-19, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Jermaine Edwards, Parrish Community

Leading the way in the Bulls’ 37-7 win over Winter Haven, the running back rushed for 206 yards and three touchdowns.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27th. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:

Jamarice Wilder, Venice

Wilder had one of the top nights of any running backs in the state, going off for 229 yards on 19 carries and three touchdowns in a 27-20 win over Clearwater Central Catholic.

Jayce Nixon, Venice

The southpaw completed 15-of-18 passes for 183 yards in the Indians' win over CCC.

Devin Mignery, Cardinal Mooney

Mignery was dynamite in the Cougars' 41-13 win over Sarasota Riverview, completing 10-of-19 passes for 231 yards and three touchdowns.

Ben Milliken, Sarasota Christian

The Blazers quarterback led the way in a 37-28 win over Keswick Christian, completing 15-of-26 passes for 231 yards and three touchdowns.

Allen Clark, Out-of-Door Academy

Clark was the workhorse for the Thunder in a 36-14 win over Seffner Christian, rushing for 175 yards and scored two touchdowns.

Andrew Heidel, Manatee

The Army commitment completed 14-of-17 passes for 217 yards and four touchdowns in a 35-7 rivalry win over Palmetto.

Jermaine Edwards, Parrish Community

Edwards led the way in a 34-3 win over Lennard, rushing for 144 yards on 23 carries and scoring a touchdown.

Jackson Gaskill, IMG Academy White

The Ascenders' inside linebacker accounted for 11 tackles and four went for a loss.

