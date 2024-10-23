Vote: Heartland Florida high school football Player of the Week (10/22/2024)
Florida high school football is back and so begins our Player of the Week polls for areas all around the state. Teams showcased what they’ve got in Week 9 of the regular season.
As such, we have nine athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s Heartland Florida Football Player of the Week award from October 14-19, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Laquinton Chandler, Mulberry
The freshman quarterback threw for 180 yards and three touchdowns in a 27-0 win over St. Petersburg Catholic.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27th. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Damarcus Brown, Lake Placid
The freshman running back had a breakout night for the Dragons, rushing for 251 yards on 22 touches and scored two touchdowns.
Monterrius Williams, Lake Placid
Williams has had a strong freshman season and it continued in a 54-29 win over DeSoto County, with the tailback going off for 249 yards on nine touches and four touchdowns.
Killian O'Neal, Lakeland Christian
The Vikings' running back was the bellcow in the team's 40-26 over Delray Beach American Heritage. O'Neal rushed for 157 yards and scored four touchdowns.
Jaidon Furman, Tenoroc
Furman rushed for a game-high 153 yard on 13 carries and scored a touchdown in a 35-16 win over Ambassadors Christian Academy.
Brycen Levidiotis, Lake Wales
The Highlanders' signal caller completed 14-of-21 passes for 207 yards and two touchdowns in a 31-19 loss to Orlando Jones.
Chad McClain, Auburndale
The Bloodhounds' linebacker led the defensive effort in a 34-0 win over Lake Region, totaling 10 tackles, six for a loss and one sack.
Derrick McBride, Lake Gibson
In the Braves' 38-0 win over Winter Haven, the wide receiver hauled in four passes for 142 yards.
Keveun Mason, Sebring
In a 21-17 losing effort to Sebring, Mason rushed for 103 yards on 15 carries and scored a touchdown.
Traveon Hymes, Mulberry
Hymes hhad a strong performance in a 22-16 loss to Frostproof, rushing for 144 yards and two scores.
