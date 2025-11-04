Arrest Warrant Issued After Bell Player Allegedly Strikes Fernandina Beach Opponent with Helmet
Last week in Northeast Florida, Fernandina Beach hosted Bell in the first round of the SSAA Football Atlantic League State Championship, but things took a turn for the worst when a Bell player allegedly ripped off the helmet of the Pirates player and struck him in the face at the conclusion of a play.
Law Enforcement Response
As first reported by News4Jax this morning, and subsequently updated in the last hour, the Fernandina Beach Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for the Bell football player.
Luckily, there were two Fernandina Beach police officers who were present at the game, and they were able to control the situation from turning into something worse in the moments following the altercation.
Statement from Nassau County School District
The Nassau County School District also released a statement in regards to the event which was included in the initial report by News4Jax.
The school district said, “The incident at the conclusion of last Friday night’s football game between Fernandina Beach High School and Bell Middle/Senior High School, involving a Bell player pulling a FBHS player’s helmet off and striking him in the head with the helmet, has been reported to the Sunshine State Athletic Conference for investigation."
Investigation Ongoing
“Bell Middle/Senior High School administration is aware of the incident and appropriate disciplinary consequences will be administered. The safety of our student athletes and proper sportsmanship are top priorities for all athletic programs at Fernandina Beach High School. We are proud of how our players, coaches, staff members, parents and fans represent the Pirate community. They are all to be commended for their response to what could have escalated into something much worse.”