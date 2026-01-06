CIF Southern Section girls basketball playoff computer rankings - Jan. 6, 2025
January is here, and so is league play.
As teams are vying for league placement, which will determine their playoff eligibility, working in the background is CIF's 'competitive equity' model that uses computer rankings to determine where teams should fall come playoff time. The computer will determine which division and where within that division a team should be placed based on the results on the current year.
That said, High School On SI provides the computer rankings that the CIF Southern Section will use to create its playoff divisions in February. The first edition of those rankings was released on December 29.
The Top 100 teams in the most recent computer rankings can be seen below by simply scrolling, but if you want to see the full interactive rankings page with team records and week-to-week movement, CLICK HERE.
TOP 100 COMPUTER RANKINGS, JAN. 6
- Ontario Christian Knights
- JSerra Catholic Lions
- Sierra Canyon Trailblazers
- Etiwanda Eagles
- Mater Dei Monarchs
- Oak Park Eagles
- Rancho Christian Eagles
- Sage Hill Lightning
- Los Osos Grizzlies
- La Salle Lancers
- Fairmont Prep Huskies
- Orange Lutheran Lancers
- Thousand Oaks Lancers
- St. Joseph (Lakewood) Jesters
- Villa Park Spartans
- St. Anthony Saints
- Redondo Union Sea Hawks
- Marlborough Mustangs
- North Torrance Saxons
- Oaks Christian Lions
- Camarillo Scorpions
- Brentwood School Eagles
- Ventura Cougars
- Mira Costa Mustangs
- Notre Dame (SO) Knights
- Valencia Vikings
- Beckman Patriots
- Oak Hills Bulldogs
- Windward Wildcats
- West Torrance Warriors
- Campbell Hall Vikings
- Chino Hills Huskies
- Bishop Montgomery Knights
- Santa Margarita Eagles
- Harvard-Westlake Wolverines
- St. Bonaventure Seraphs
- Chino Cowboys
- Flintridge Prep Wolves
- Troy Warriors
- Rancho Cucamonga Cougars
- Rosary Academy Royals
- Village Christian Crusaders
- San Juan Hills Stallions
- St. Monica Prep Mariners
- Oxnard Yellowjackets
- South Torrance Spartans
- Glendora Tartans
- Summit SkyHawks
- Esperanza Aztecs
- Buena Park Coyotes
- Chaparral Pumas
- Los Altos Conquerors
- Moreno Valley Vikings
- Alemany Warriors
- Rolling Hills Prep Huskies
- Yucaipa Thunderbirds
- Crossroads Roadrunners
- Portola Bulldogs
- Rialto Knights
- Lynwood Knights
- San Clemente Tritons
- King Wolves
- Mark Keppel Aztecs
- Los Alamitos Griffins
- Newbury Park Panthers
- San Marcos Royals
- Saugus Centurions
- Dos Pueblos Chargers
- Sonora Raiders
- Bonita Bearcats
- Murrieta Mesa Rams
- Upland Highlanders
- Arrowhead Christian Eagles
- Heritage Patriots
- Vista Murrieta Broncos
- Pacifica Christian (OC) Tritons
- Bishop Amat Lancers
- Cerritos Dons
- Crescenta Valley Falcons
- Downey Vikings
- Paramount Pirates
- Claremont Wolfpack
- Santa Ynez Pirates
- Woodcrest Christian Royals
- Canyon Cowboys
- Corona Panthers
- Wiseburn-Da Vinci Wolves
- Rio Mesa Spartans
- St. Margaret’s Tartans
- Riverside Poly Bears
- South Hills Huskies
- California School for the Deaf–Riverside Cubs
- Aquinas Falcons
- Crean Lutheran Saints
- Linfield Christian Lions
- Serra Cavaliers
- Trinity Classical Academy Knights
- Corona Centennial Huskies
- Marina Vikings
- Arcadia Apaches
