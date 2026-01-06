High School

CIF Southern Section girls basketball playoff computer rankings - Jan. 6, 2025

The second edition of the CIF Southern Section girls basketball computer rankings, which will determine the fate of a team's playoff division and seeding.

JSerra's Rosie Santos drives to the basket against Oaks Christian.
January is here, and so is league play.

As teams are vying for league placement, which will determine their playoff eligibility, working in the background is CIF's 'competitive equity' model that uses computer rankings to determine where teams should fall come playoff time. The computer will determine which division and where within that division a team should be placed based on the results on the current year.

That said, High School On SI provides the computer rankings that the CIF Southern Section will use to create its playoff divisions in February. The first edition of those rankings was released on December 29.

The Top 100 teams in the most recent computer rankings can be seen below by simply scrolling, but if you want to see the full interactive rankings page with team records and week-to-week movement, CLICK HERE.

TOP 100 COMPUTER RANKINGS, JAN. 6

  1. Ontario Christian Knights
  2. JSerra Catholic Lions
  3. Sierra Canyon Trailblazers
  4. Etiwanda Eagles
  5. Mater Dei Monarchs
  6. Oak Park Eagles
  7. Rancho Christian Eagles
  8. Sage Hill Lightning
  9. Los Osos Grizzlies
  10. La Salle Lancers
  11. Fairmont Prep Huskies
  12. Orange Lutheran Lancers
  13. Thousand Oaks Lancers
  14. St. Joseph (Lakewood) Jesters
  15. Villa Park Spartans
  16. St. Anthony Saints
  17. Redondo Union Sea Hawks
  18. Marlborough Mustangs
  19. North Torrance Saxons
  20. Oaks Christian Lions
  21. Camarillo Scorpions
  22. Brentwood School Eagles
  23. Ventura Cougars
  24. Mira Costa Mustangs
  25. Notre Dame (SO) Knights
  26. Valencia Vikings
  27. Beckman Patriots
  28. Oak Hills Bulldogs
  29. Windward Wildcats
  30. West Torrance Warriors
  31. Campbell Hall Vikings
  32. Chino Hills Huskies
  33. Bishop Montgomery Knights
  34. Santa Margarita Eagles
  35. Harvard-Westlake Wolverines
  36. St. Bonaventure Seraphs
  37. Chino Cowboys
  38. Flintridge Prep Wolves
  39. Troy Warriors
  40. Rancho Cucamonga Cougars
  41. Rosary Academy Royals
  42. Village Christian Crusaders
  43. San Juan Hills Stallions
  44. St. Monica Prep Mariners
  45. Oxnard Yellowjackets
  46. South Torrance Spartans
  47. Glendora Tartans
  48. Summit SkyHawks
  49. Esperanza Aztecs
  50. Buena Park Coyotes
  51. Chaparral Pumas
  52. Los Altos Conquerors
  53. Moreno Valley Vikings
  54. Alemany Warriors
  55. Rolling Hills Prep Huskies
  56. Yucaipa Thunderbirds
  57. Crossroads Roadrunners
  58. Portola Bulldogs
  59. Rialto Knights
  60. Lynwood Knights
  61. San Clemente Tritons
  62. King Wolves
  63. Mark Keppel Aztecs
  64. Los Alamitos Griffins
  65. Newbury Park Panthers
  66. San Marcos Royals
  67. Saugus Centurions
  68. Dos Pueblos Chargers
  69. Sonora Raiders
  70. Bonita Bearcats
  71. Murrieta Mesa Rams
  72. Upland Highlanders
  73. Arrowhead Christian Eagles
  74. Heritage Patriots
  75. Vista Murrieta Broncos
  76. Pacifica Christian (OC) Tritons
  77. Bishop Amat Lancers
  78. Cerritos Dons
  79. Crescenta Valley Falcons
  80. Downey Vikings
  81. Paramount Pirates
  82. Claremont Wolfpack
  83. Santa Ynez Pirates
  84. Woodcrest Christian Royals
  85. Canyon Cowboys
  86. Corona Panthers
  87. Wiseburn-Da Vinci Wolves
  88. Rio Mesa Spartans
  89. St. Margaret’s Tartans
  90. Riverside Poly Bears
  91. South Hills Huskies
  92. California School for the Deaf–Riverside Cubs
  93. Aquinas Falcons
  94. Crean Lutheran Saints
  95. Linfield Christian Lions
  96. Serra Cavaliers
  97. Trinity Classical Academy Knights
  98. Corona Centennial Huskies
  99. Marina Vikings
  100. Arcadia Apaches

View full CIF-SS rankings

