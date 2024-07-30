Berkeley Prep upsets Miami Norland to win first football state title: Florida high school football 2023 rewind
As we get ready for the beginning of the 2024 Florida high school football season, we wanted to take a look back at 2023 to see how the season ended in each of the state’s nine classifications with a rewind recap of the state championship game.
In this edition, we will take a look at the 2023 FHSAA Class 2M state championship game, with Berkeley Prep upending nationally ranked Miami Norland in a 28-20 upset in Tallahassee.
Follow SBLive Florida throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
BERKELEY PREP 28, MIAMI NORLAND 20
Berkeley Prep head coach Dominick Ciao has been in search of his first state championship throughout his 34 years of coaching, including 17 with the Buccaneers.
On Saturday afternoon, the 71-year old Ciao and his Buccaneers pulled off the unthinkable at Bragg Memorial Stadium on Ken Riley Field in a Class 2M state championship against heavily favored Miami Norland.
Needing to play nearly perfect, Ciao led Berkeley Prep to a stunning 28-20 victory over the nationally ranked Vikings, capping arguably one of the biggest upsets in FHSAA high school state championship history. The victory landed the Buccaneers their first state title.
"I'm just proud of our players," Ciao said about winning his first state championship. "All the players before me that built the foundation. Understanding tradition and what these players did here today. I'm just really proud of them.
Miami Norland (14-1) was its worst enemy in the opening half and the first play of the game began the miscues for the Vikings. The Vikings attempted a trick play to start the game, but were intercepted by Berkeley Prep defender Josh Herrmann.
It was a sign of things to come for the Norland offense.
Berkeley Prep's game-plan to chew up game clock methodically and drive the ball against Norland's stout defensive front worked nearly to perfection, outside of an interception thrown by freshman quarterback Cooper Hayes.
Hayes was picked off on a fourth and goal attempt by the Buccaneers when Vikings' defensive back Kaleb Lawrence jumped in front of Dallas Golden (24 carries, 162 yards), returning the ball to midfield. It wouldn't be too much longer and Norland would commit its second turnover of the morning, when they fumbled it away, leading to Berkeley Prep's first touchdown.
Ciao dialed up a screen pass on to Golden from Hayes, going 26 yards to pay-dirt, giving the Buccaneers a 7-0 lead with 10:05 left in the second quarter.
This time, however, Norland would respond to Berkeley's first score, with Yapoor connecting with wide receiver Ivory Aikens on a 30-yard touchdown pass to tie things up at 7-all midway through the second period.
Berkeley Prep (13-2) grabbed the lead heading into halftime when Hayes (4-of-5, 67 yards) hit Golden on a short screen pass and the running back scampered 30 yards to pay-dirt, handing the Buccaneers a 14-7 advantage heading into intermission.
Needing to get out to a two-score lead, the Buccaneers made it happen when Hayes, on a fourth and goal from the 7-yard line, was flushed to his right and found a wide open Joseph Troupe (23 carries, 130 yards) to put Berkeley Prep up 21-7.
"We knew coming into the game we were the underdog and we just had to do our jobs," Troupe said.
The Vikings put their offense into overdrive, needing to respond and Yapoor (15-of-20, 260 yards) went ahead and led a four-play, 68-yard drive, capped by a four-yard scoring run by the quarterback.
Leading 21-13, Berkeley Prep didn't panic and kept its foot on the proverbial gas pedal. Midway through the fourth quarter, the Buccaneers added to their lead on a five-play, 41-yard drive, capping it with a one-yard touchdown sneak by Hayes.
Norland answered with just under five minutes remaining in the game, to narrow the gap to 28-20. It would be the last time the Vikings would see the football on offense. Berkeley Prep ran out the rest of the clock, highlighted by a fourth and inches conversion by Troupe that sealed the upset.
The Buccaneers never trailed in the game.
"It's always been about us," Ciao said. "Stats are in the past. We know (Miami Norland) is a great football team, well coached and we had to play perfect. Didn't matter the ranking. We knew we had to play perfect."
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl