Black Belt, Author, Freshman: Palm Beach Central's Justin Yee Shui Is Ready for His Next Challenge

It's 5 a.m. outside The Mall at Wellington Green, and Justin Yee Shui is already conducting his second television interview of the morning.

The incoming Palm Beach Central High School freshman is promoting his first novel at the Read It, Write It Book Festival, calmly handling live television appearances that would intimidate many adults.

Lights, Camera, Action

Slender and studious, Justin is one of a handful of local authors on hand to promote their respective books at the annual Read It, Write It Book Festival in Wellington, Florida. At 14-years old, he was the youngest of the bunch but easily the most astute. For the introspective incoming PBC freshman, life is a world of firsts these days: his first year of high school, his first book release, his first book festival, and now his first interview live on television across the sunshine state.

“Karate,” Justin said off camera during one of the timed tv breaks when asked if he’s participating in any sports for the upcoming school year.

“That’s what I have been training to do. That helps keep me focused when thinking about doing these TV interviews. It can be a lot. I was a brown belt, but now I am a black belt.”

Finding His Balance

If there is still such a thing as a Renaissance man in the year 2026, this kid just might be it. When his days aren’t occupied preparing for high school or with media requests for his first book “Requiem of Flesh” (which details a boys’ adventuresome inner journey to save the world!), Justin can be found sketching comics, practicing the piano, donating his time, or simply being a cool big brother and good son to his proud Jamaican parents. And then there is Karate; that’s what keeps everything else centered and in balance. That’s what gives Justin inner and outer peace.

In this latest interview with High School On SI, Justin Yee Shui discusses his drive and dedication to becoming a black belt, learning and training with Top Flight Martial Arts in Wellington, finding new friendships and bonds through karate, authoring his first book, and of course, trying to remain calm under pressure as he gets ready for his first day of high school at Palm Beach Central.

Although many students spend the summer preparing for freshman year, Justin has spent his balancing school preparation with television interviews, book signings and training toward his second-degree black belt.

On the brink of his first year of high school, Justin Yee Shui finds his inner peace through martial arts and other talented pursuits. | @justinyicreate on IG

Q&A with Justin Yee Shui

You have been practicing martial arts for the last four years. What made you pursue the practice as a sport, and what has been your approach to becoming a black belt?

I don’t remember why I asked to try Karate, but I did have to convince my parents to let me try. Because of the Covid pandemic, I became accustomed to staying indoors, but after a year of training, I got attached to the people I trained with. I gained a group of friends by the time I tested for my Black Belt. Now I go because it is simply fun to do, and I can physically feel the physical and mental changes from training.

You tried Taekwondo and Jiu-Jitsu before finding a training ground at Topflight Martial Arts. Why did they make you feel at home and the right fit for you?

When I went to Taekwondo and Jiu-Jitsu, there was very little space to roam. It was also very quiet even amongst parents. It felt depressing; the environment wasn’t interesting to me. But when my parents had me join a trial class at Topflight, I realized how much I craved a class with more space. It wasn’t a massive gymnasium, but it did not feel like the walls were closing in. The people I trained with would talk amongst each other as all were in varied age groups. The instructors had more energy than the ones in the previous classes, and they genuinely engaged with the students, which made us even more eager to learn. Something about it had me say ‘Whoa, this is a little different’. It turned out right!

Taking Flight: After becoming a brown belt, Justin earned his black belt and is currently training for his 2nd black belt in 2027. | Justin Yee Shui

Along with self-defense tactics, what has martial arts and karate taught you about yourself?

I would rarely converse with anyone outside of my home when I first started. So, when it came time for me to train with other people, I was afraid to communicate with anyone. But as the years went by, I grew more accustomed to starting conversations--even if they were brief. Because of this, I felt more integrated into this community. The people I was afraid of turned out to be kind and motivating people, people I aspire to be more of. Because of Topflight, I realize that such a relationship with people is a very important asset to have. With this epiphany, I began to branch outwards, starting my own conversations with others and engaging in genuine conversations with even strangers.

At Topflight you train under Shihan Scott Rusnak (5th Degree Black Belt). How has helped you grow as a student and as a person beyond karate school?

I remember asking Shihan Scott, ‘Why did you become a sensei’? He told me that he enjoyed teaching. So, after he gained his permit to teach karate, he started Topflight Martial Arts back in 2011. Because of this conversation, I’ve chosen to pursue things I genuinely enjoy. I remember close to the end of my Black Belt Test that I was grinning while everyone else was nearly burnt out. The experience felt rather freeing despite me being drenched in sweat and physically exhausted. I felt happy--exhilarated even; I felt the same way when I sent my completed manuscript to my publisher. I will forever continue to search for this exhilarating feeling.

You recently became a new author, congratulations. Did karate (discipline, goal setting, etc.) help you at all when it comes to approaching writing a book?

Aside from writing "super cool fight scenes” in my first book, karate has helped me with consistency. I would write something at least once a day, even if it was a few sentences. That consistency allowed me to stay focused and disciplined on my goal to finish the first draft before my deadline.

In addition to karate and your writing your first book (Justin is also a talented pianist), you also take time to volunteer. Why is it important to you to give back in this way within your community?

Volunteering is my way of acknowledging the effort the people around me go through. It’s like using a microscope where you see a tiny bit of another person’s struggle. For the dojo, I don’t know how much work my senseis put in, but I continue to walk the path they did to get to where they are today. I can tell that the effort they put into being authentic and motivating through their work is what I inspire to do as well. I will always have respect and gratitude for their efforts.

School is right around the corner. How are you feeling about attending Palm Beach Central High School as a freshman and what personal goals do you have for yourself this upcoming school year?

I honestly haven’t considered my feelings about diving into ninth Grade. I cannot say I am looking forward to the long hours of school again. But I am looking forward to meeting new people in High School who I can see from new perspectives. As for my goals outside of school, I will continue working on my novel “Requiem of Flesh” and transform it into a completed series or saga. My passion for developing comics continues to grow; I see this as a possibility for future me. As for martial arts, I am actively training for my 2nd degree black belt scheduled for 2027. As my rank increases, I hope to become eligible to teach karate once I am of age.