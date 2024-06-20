Bob Dare leaving Bishop McLaughlin to coach with son at Keswick Christian
SPRING HILL, FLORIDA – After returning to the sidelines to become a head coach once again, Bob Dare has decided to take a little bit of a back seat.
Dare confirmed in a text message to SBLive Sports Florida that he will be leaving Bishop McLaughlin to coach next to his son, David Dare, during the 2024 season at Keswick Christian. The former Cambridge Christian head coach compiled an overall record of 6-14 in two seasons with the Hurricanes.
“I’m staying home in St. Petersburg and will coach with my son David (Dare) at Keswick Christian as his defensive coordinator,” Dare said in a text message.
Before landing at Bishop McLaughlin, Dare found the bulk of his success as a head coach during his time as the lead man at Cambridge Christian.
In 11 seasons with the Lancers, Dare totaled 72 victories along with leading the program to a state championship appearance in 2015.
Dare faced a tall task in accepting the Hurricanes’ job at the time, as the program was coming off being placed on a 3-year probation, which excluded them from taking part in the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) state series (district play, playoffs), and caused the forfeiture of all sporting events from the 2020-2021 season as well as a $70,000 fine.
Bishop McLaughlin went 1-9 in Dare’s first season at the helm, but things got better in Year 2. The Hurricanes went 5-5 in 2023, which included Dare's 200th career victory as a head coach.
In a head-to-head matchup against his Keswick Christian, the older Dare edged out his son’s Crusaders 36-18.
Now, they’ll coach side-by-side as Crusaders this fall.
