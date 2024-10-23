Vote: Mid-Central Florida football Player of the Week (10/22/2024)
Florida high school football is back and so begins our Player of the Week polls for areas all around the state. Teams showcased what they’ve got in Week 9 of the regular season.
As such, we have eight athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s Mid-Central Florida Football Player of the Week award from October 14-19, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27th. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Adrian Curtis, Hawthorne
Curtis had another strong outing in the Hornets' 35-14 win over IMG Academy White, completing 11-of-14 passes for 139 yards and two touchdowns. The Hornets' quarterback has done a nice job under center for Hawthorne.
Keenon Johnson, Hawthorne
The Hornets' running back paired with Curtis to put on a strong offensive attack, rushing for 122 yards and scoring a touchdown.
Dylan Donahoe, Dunnellon
In a 48-7 win over Wildwood, Donahoe rushed for a game-high 124 yards on 12 carries and scored three touchdowns.
Tommy Offord, Palatka
Offord accounted for 192 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns in a 35-0 win over Crescent City last week.
Kaleb Woods, Newberry
The Panthers cruised by Fort White 44-10 behind a string rushing effort from Woods, rushing for 135 yards and three touchdowns. Woods has been a dynamic runner for the Panthers this season.
Trenton Klein, Union County
Klein was terrific in Union County's 54-16 win over Trinity Catholic, completing 13-of-18 passes for 210 yards and five touchdowns.
Ben Aguayo, Interlachen
The Rams' quarterback had a solid performance in a loss to Hilliard, throwing for 240 yards and four touchdowns.
Jadarius Horne, Suwannee
Horne was the Bulldogs' top offensive player in the team's 27-6 win over Taylor County, rushing for 129 yards and two touchdowns.
