Vote: Mid-Central Florida football Player of the Week (10/22/2024)

We’ve selected eight candidates to choose from this past week’s regular season games

Hawthorne Hornets quarterback Adrian Curtis (12) throws under pressure against the Newberry Panthers during the first half at Hawthorne High School Football Stadium in Hawthorne, FL on Friday, August 30, 2024. [Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun]
Hawthorne Hornets quarterback Adrian Curtis (12) throws under pressure against the Newberry Panthers during the first half at Hawthorne High School Football Stadium in Hawthorne, FL on Friday, August 30, 2024. [Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun] / Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK

Florida high school football is back and so begins our Player of the Week polls for areas all around the state. Teams showcased what they’ve got in Week 9 of the regular season.

As such, we have eight athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s Mid-Central Florida Football Player of the Week award from October 14-19, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.

SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. The use of voting bots and other forms of automated voting are not allowed. Individuals will be removed from the poll if any form of automated voting can be verified. - SBLive Sports

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27th. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:

Adrian Curtis, Hawthorne

Curtis had another strong outing in the Hornets' 35-14 win over IMG Academy White, completing 11-of-14 passes for 139 yards and two touchdowns. The Hornets' quarterback has done a nice job under center for Hawthorne.

Keenon Johnson, Hawthorne

The Hornets' running back paired with Curtis to put on a strong offensive attack, rushing for 122 yards and scoring a touchdown.

Dylan Donahoe, Dunnellon

In a 48-7 win over Wildwood, Donahoe rushed for a game-high 124 yards on 12 carries and scored three touchdowns.

Tommy Offord, Palatka

Offord accounted for 192 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns in a 35-0 win over Crescent City last week.

Kaleb Woods, Newberry

The Panthers cruised by Fort White 44-10 behind a string rushing effort from Woods, rushing for 135 yards and three touchdowns. Woods has been a dynamic runner for the Panthers this season.

Trenton Klein, Union County

Klein was terrific in Union County's 54-16 win over Trinity Catholic, completing 13-of-18 passes for 210 yards and five touchdowns.

Ben Aguayo, Interlachen

The Rams' quarterback had a solid performance in a loss to Hilliard, throwing for 240 yards and four touchdowns.

Jadarius Horne, Suwannee

Horne was the Bulldogs' top offensive player in the team's 27-6 win over Taylor County, rushing for 129 yards and two touchdowns.

Published
Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

