Breast Cancer Awareness Basketball Classic Preview
The 12th Annual Breast Cancer Awareness Classic, hosted by Oak Ridge High School in Orlando is one of the premiere events across Florida. This year’s event consists of 10 teams from around the state that have high expectations to make deep playoff runs come February. The games will be taking place on Saturday, December 7
High School on SI will be breaking down the five games of this year’s event.
Game #1: Lakewood (St. Petersburg) vs Williston- 1:30 p.m.
The Spartans are coming off a disappointing 10-16 season in 2023-2024 where they reached the Class 4A, Region 3 Quarterfinals before having their season abruptly come to an end in the hands of Central (Brooksville). This year’s Spartans squad is off to a 2-1 start on the young season where they’ve picked up wins over Largo and Hollins.
The Red Devils are off to a 3-1 start in 2024-2025 where they are having their eyes on a third consecutive state championship. Carrying the load this season so far has been 6-3 junior guard Deandre Harvey who is averaging a team-best 20.7 points per game through the first four games this season.
Game #2: Leesburg vs Jones (Orlando)- 3:00 p.m.
The Yellow Jackets are off to a slow start in 2024-2025 where they’ve lost two of their first three games by a total of 14 points. They have been led so far this season by 6-6 junior combo guard Angelo Moton and 5-10 sophomore point guard Xavier Campbell.
The Fightin’ Tigers will look to get back into the win column where they’ve dropped two straight in the hands of The First Academy and Windermere. Leading the team so far this season has been 6-4 senior wing Kenyon Holmes, averaging a team-best 17.5 points per game.
Game #3: The Rock School vs Lake Highland Prep- 4:30 p.m.
This one has the making to be the biggest matchup of the night where there is a star-studded on both sides.
The Rock School, they have a dynamic duo from the guard position featuring 6-3 senior Evan Sterck (Jacksonville commit) and 6-5 junior Joseph Hartman. Also, keep an eye on their dynamic frontcourt featuring 6-4 sophomore wing Colton Sembower and 6-7 senior small forward Kentrell Martin Jr. (Tulsa commit).
The Highlanders are coming off their first loss of the season in heartbreaking fashion at the hands of St. Cloud, 59-58. Keep an eye on 6-2 junior combo guard RJ Ingram, 6-4 junior small forward Michael Madueme, and 6-5 junior wing Shiva Atwal.
Game 4: Blake (Tampa) vs Oviedo- 6:00 p.m.
The Yellow Jackets have high expectations in getting back to the state championship game for a second consecutive year. They continue to rely heavily on their duo featuring 6-7 senior small forward Joshua Lewis and 6-8 junior guard Jojo Philon. They’re off to a 5-0 start on the season where they’ve picked up wins over Steinbrenner, Alonso, Edgewater, Tampa Catholic, and Robinson.
The Oviedo Lions got their 1st win of the season in their last game, defeating Lake Mary 65-48 where they were led by Cameron Bryant finishing with a game-high 20 points on 8-of-14 shooting from the field. 6-8 junior power forward Ethan Diaz added 14 of his own in the win for the Lions.
Game 5: Evans (Orlando) vs Oak Ridge- 7:30 p.m.
In the final game of the day, we expect it to be a battle of two unbeaten powerhouses in the Central Florida area.
The Trojans are led by 6-1 senior point guard Antonio Pollard who should gain a ton of interest from multiple mid-major programs by season’s end as well as 6-2 senior shooting guard Arosco Dubois who just recently clipped the 1,000-point milestone for his career.
The Pioneers check in at No.4 in the nation, according to MaxPreps, where they rely heavily on their “Big 3” that features 6-0 senior point guard Jalen Reece (LSU commit), 6-7 senior forward Jamier Jones (Providence commit) and 6-7 sophomore power forward Maddox Harden.