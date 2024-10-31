Buchholz (Florida), undefeated Cardinal Newman clash on Halloween: Live score updates
Trick or Treat, high school football edition that is.
One of the top matchups in Florida is when the undefeated Cardinal Newman Crusaders (7-0) stroll into Citizens Field to take on the Buchholz Bobcats (6-3).
With teams all over the Sunshine State still jostling for playoff positioning a week out from the official release of the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) postseason bracket, this tilt between the Bobcats and Crusaders holds some implications as the regular season comes to a close.
Follow along with us here at High School On SI Florida as we will be providing live scoring updates all throughout the evening.
1st
2nd
3rd
4th
OT
Cardinal Newman
Buchholz
Pregame
Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 pm Eastern Time
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl