Buchholz (Florida), undefeated Cardinal Newman clash on Halloween: Live score updates

Things could get real spooky at Citizens Field tonight when the Crusaders head into town to face off against the Bobcats

Andy Villamarzo

Buchholz Bobcats quarterback Trace Johnson (12) throws the ball against the Tocoi Creek Toros during the first half at Citizens Field in Gainesville, FL on Monday, October 14, 2024. [Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun]
Trick or Treat, high school football edition that is.

One of the top matchups in Florida is when the undefeated Cardinal Newman Crusaders (7-0) stroll into Citizens Field to take on the Buchholz Bobcats (6-3).

With teams all over the Sunshine State still jostling for playoff positioning a week out from the official release of the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) postseason bracket, this tilt between the Bobcats and Crusaders holds some implications as the regular season comes to a close.

1st

2nd

3rd

4th

OT

Cardinal Newman

Buchholz

Pregame

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 pm Eastern Time

