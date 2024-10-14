High School

Central Florida clash between Lake Mary and Sanford Seminole: Live score updates

The Rams and Seminoles will clash tonight at Thomas E. Whigham Stadium in a battle of the 407’s best

Andy Villamarzo

One of Central Florida’s top rivalries is renewed on a special Monday night edition as the Lake Mary Rams make the short commute to Sanford to take on Seminole.

5 things you should know ahead of Monday's Lake Mary-Sanford Seminole tilt

In a game that will determine who the Class 7A, District 3 champion, the stakes couldn’t be any higher in this latest edition of the Rams-Seminoles.

Follow along with us here at High School On SI Florida as we will be providing live scoring updates all throughout the evening.

(Keep refreshing for live scoring updates throughout the night)

1st

2nd

3rd

4th

OT

Lake Mary

Seminole

Pregame

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 pm Eastern Time

Follow SBLive Florida throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!

Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App

-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl

Published
Andy Villamarzo
ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

Home/Florida