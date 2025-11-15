Central Florida High School Football Regional Playoff Scores (11/14/2025)
Central Florida high school football teams showed plenty of offensive firepower, and even some stout defense, during Week 1 of the FHSAA state playoffs.
Here is how Central Florida (Orange, Osceola, Lake, Seminole, Volusia, Brevard, and Indian River counties) teams fared during regional quarterfinal action on Nov. 14, 2025, and who the winners play next in the regional semifinals on Friday, Nov. 21:
CLASS 7A
Region 1
DeLand 70, St. Johns Creekside 21. The top-seeded Bulldogs (11-0) host Boone (10-1) next.
Boone 24, Winter Park 12. The Braves play DeLand next. Winter Park ended its season at 6-5.
Lake Mary 42, Hagerty 14. The Rams (8-3) entertain Spruce Creek (9-2) next. Hagerty finished its season at 6-5.
Spruce Creek 23, Seminole 20. The Hawks play Lake Mary next. Seminole ended its season at 5-6.
Region 2
West Orange 45, Plant City 30. The Warriors (10-1) travel to defending state champ Venice (7-3) next.
Riverview Sumner 44, Ocoee 13. The Knights ended their season at 5-6.
Region 3
Vero Beach 57, East Ridge 19. The top-seeded Indians (11-0) host Lake Nona (8-3) next.
Lake Nona 29, St. Cloud 0. The Lions play Vero Beach next. St. Cloud ended its season at 8-3.
Dr. Phillips 24, Jupiter 21. With its upset of the top-seeded Warriors, DP (8-3) next visits Fort Pierce Central (10-1).
CLASS 6A
Region 1
Gainesville Buchholz 49, Oviedo 41 (Nov. 13). The Lions finished at 8-3.
Pace 20, Evans 6. The Trojans ended their season at 8-3.
Region 2
Seffner Armwood 43, Melbourne 0. The Bulldogs finished at 6-5.
Viera 54, Riverview 14. The Hawks (7-4) visit unbeaten and top-seeded Armwood (11-0) next.
South Lake 37, Plant High 36. The Eagles (10-1) host Kissimmee Osceola (7-4) next.
Kissimmee Osceola 22, Plant City Durant 15. The Kowboys play South Lake next.
CLASS 5A
Region 1
Mainland 34, Middleburg 13. The Buccaneers (8-2) host Lynn Haven Mosley (10-1) next.
Region 2
Edgewater 33, Lake Gibson 0. The unbeaten and top-seeded Eagles (11-0) host Tampa Bay Tech (9-2) next.
Tampa Gaither 56, Winter Springs 0. The Bears finished their season at 7-4.
Region 4
Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas 58, Palm Bay Heritage 7. The Panthers ended their season at 4-7.
CLASS 4A
Region 2
Jones 35, Deltona 13. The top-seeded Tigers (9-2) next host Ocala Vanguard (9-2).
Zephyrhills 35, Rockledge 0. The Raiders concluded their season at 3-8.
Lake Wales 38, New Smyrna Beach 3. The Barracudas ended their season at 8-3.
CLASS 3A
Region 2
Bishop Moore 61, Hernando 6. The top-seeded Hornets (10-1) host Gainesville Eastside (9-2) next.
Eau Gallie 26, Tavares 0. The Commodores (8-3) next host Merritt Island (7-4).
Merritt Island 41, Titusville 13. The Mustangs play Eau Gallie next. The Terriers ended their season at 5-6.
CLASS 2A
Region 2
Cocoa 42, Newberry 13. The three-time defending state champ Tigers (6-4) next visit Clearwater Calvary Christian (8-3).
CLASS 1A
Region 2
Tampa Carrollwood Day School 70, Daytona Beach Father Lopez 3. The Green Wave finished their season at 6-5.
Melbourne Central Catholic 21, Orlando Christian Prep 4. The Hustlers (3-7) next visit top-seeded and unbeaten Carrollwood Day School (10-0). OCP ended its season at 6-5.
