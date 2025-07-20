Central Florida High School Football Teams Set Bold 2025 Goals at Media Day in Orlando
Almost to a man, high school football coaches across Florida's Orange and Osceola Counties said their team goals are to tackle the 2025 season with focus and a determination to create their own identity.
No matter what their teams accomplished last fall, Central Florida schools plan on kicking off this fall with a renewed sense of purpose.
Dozens of Football Programs Expressed Optimism for the 2025 Central Florida Season
Coaches and players from dozens of Orange and Osceola programs voiced their excitement about 2025 after trekking to Camping World Stadium on Saturday in Orlando for the final day of Florida Citrus Sports High School Football Media Days.
Select players from each school took the stage for interviews with a panel of football experts before heading off for photographs and more interviews with a host of Central Florida media outlets.
Florida Citrus Sports Media Day marks the final sneak preview of what these schools have to offer before starting fall drills in preparation for the 2025 season.
Jones Tigers Reload for Another Shot at a State Championship
After tearing through the regular season unbeaten and advancing to the Class 4A state title game last year, Jones is ready to take the next step and finally win a championship.
Two Highly Recruited Players Set to Lead the Tigers
Just one peek at the Tigers’ roster shows they are ready to roar in 2025. They return two of the most highly recruited players in the country in senior quarterback Dereon Coleman, a Miami commit, and wide receiver Larry Miles, a Nebraska commit. That duo is expected to cause a lot of problems for defenses this fall.
Jones also has senior offensive lineman Jakahari Leonard (6-foot-3, 310 pounds), senior wide receiver Daionte “DJ” Hicks, and senior linebacker Quinton Evans (6-1, 230), the last of whom has multiple offers.
“We’ll see some hard-nosed playing,” said Jones offensive coordinator Dale Williams, who spoke on behalf of head coach Elijah Williams, “some smart playing, and some guys ready to get back.
“Our identity is IQ,” Williams said. “A lot of our coaches are teachers, so getting the right guys in the right spots, and the wrong guys out of those spots. And the guys on the field, we’re making sure they’re executing what we are telling them to do.”
Kissimmee Osceola Kowboys Focus on Physicality in Pursuit of State Title
When it comes to Osceola County high school football, the Osceola Kowboys run the ranch with seven state championship game appearances, winning one.
But Osceola coach Eric Pinellas will be the first to tell you that he doesn’t want to talk about last year’s near-miss in the Class 6A title game, where his team lost to West Boca Raton, 26-7 after a close first half. This year is this year.
“I told the team that (last year’s) team doesn’t exist,” Pinellas said. “This team has to forge their own identity. We feel like we’ve got a good shot at (getting back to) where we were.
“For us, it’s the same thing every year,” Pinellas said. “We just try to play hard, try to win our district, try to get to the playoffs and let the chips fall where they may.”
Osceola will have to make a go of it this year without star running back Taevion Swint, a four-year starter who signed with UCF; offensive lineman Connor Howes, Ole Miss signee; and linebackers Robert Lee, who signed with Florida Atlantic University; and Elijah Melendez, an Auburn signee.
But the Kowboys return some superb talent in defensive tackle Amier Clarke, a Georgia Tech commit; senior athlete Ja’Kyri Watson, South Florida commit; senior defensive back Ja’Mario Bradford; junior edge/tight end Jason Lewis (6-4, 250), who has an offer from UCF; and senior two-way player Alijah Jenkins, who has multiple offers.
“Our identity at Osceola is physical football,” Pinellas said. “We pride ourselves on that. We’re going to be in excellent shape. We’re going to hit you in the mouth every time we play.”
Great Camaraderie Has Bishop Moore Hornets Ready to Sting Opponents in 2025
Matt Hedrick has been coaching at this Orange County private school nearly 25 years, compiling an impressive 187-80 record with 17 consecutive playoff appearances and a state championship (2015). So, when he says this year’s team is special in terms of camaraderie, one has to figure Bishop Moore has the potential to go a long way in 2025.
“I’ve been doing it a long time,” said Hedrick, who last year last the Hornets to a 10-3 record and the Class 3A regional finals. “Some teams come together better than others. We feel that this team has an opportunity to fulfill their best potential.”
Bishop Moore returns a nice balance of offensive and defensive talent, led by running back/linebacker Amar’e Johnson, who rushed for more than 1,200 yards and 17 touchdowns last season.
Also back for the Hornets are senior wide receiver/cornerback Jaxson Anderson; senior wide receiver/free safety Kenyon Alston, an Illinois commit; senior two-way lineman Marco Mohajir, who has multiple offers; and senior athlete Trenton Gummer, a Delaware commit.
“I think we can be even better in teams of culture and the way the guys really work together, the way they treat each other, care for each other,” Hedrick said. “I think that’s a special thing that you don’t always see.”
Windermere Wolverines Ready to Bite into 2025 Schedule after Going Independent and Finishing Undefeated
Last year’s decision by the Orange County Public School (OCPS) system to make Windermere and six other schools independent paid off handsomely for the Wolverines.
As an independent, Windermere could create its own schedule, but not be eligible for the FHSAA playoffs. The Wolverines tore through their schedule unscathed, finishing with a 10-0 record and winning the first-ever Orange County Independent League championship.
Windermere coach Riki Smith said the switch to independent status changed the culture of his program. “For us, it’s just to get better every day,” he said. “It’s not necessarily the weight room or the record; it’s more about the culture and the program and the standard of winning football.
“Last year was nice, but it’s gone,” Smith said. “It’s irrelevant. It’s 2025, so we’re just focused on the task at hand.”
The Wolverines enter the fall with plenty of talent, including senior defensive back CJ Bronaugh, a Florida commit.
Also expected to lead the Wolverines are senior offensive linemen William Trimble (6-2, 270), a three-year starter, and Deuce Forrester (6-3, 290), who has multiple offers; senior running back Henry Rodgers; senior defensive end/outside linebacker Elijah Mosby (6-5, 205), who has multiple offers; and junior free safety Eddie Russomanno.
