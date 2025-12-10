Florida 2A State Title on the Line as Bolles, Cardinal Mooney Clash at FIU
Two schools with great playoff tradition – Jacksonville Bolles and Sarasota Cardinal Mooney – clash for all the marbles in Class 2A on Wednesday, Dec. 10, at FIU in Miami.
Bolles, which has won a staggering 16 state championships – second most in Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) history – will go for it first title since 2011. The Bulldogs trail only Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas (16) for total championships.
Cardinal Mooney has won two titles, including the Class 1S championship in 2023. Counting this year, the Cougars are 37-4 over the last three seasons.
When asked what his thoughts are about this year’s game, Cardinal Mooney star wide receiver Kymistrii Young, a North Carolina signee, had a one-word response: “Win.”
Young also said “communication” will be key to beating Bolles, a North Florida power stacked with talent. But, to be fair, both of these private schools are loaded.
Bolles and Cardinal Mooney each have 2,000-yard passers, 2,000-yard rushers, receivers with close to or more than 1,000 yards, defensive players with 99 or more tackles, and defensive backs with at least six interceptions.
Xander Edwards has galloped for 2,532 yards, 44 TDs
“I am excited for the opportunity to play in this game,” said Bolles star sophomore running back Xander Edwards, who has rushed for a whopping 2,532 yards and 44 touchdowns. He already has an offer from Arkansas.
“We have a great group of seniors leading this team and a great group of guys,” Edwards said. “It is a blessing to be in this game, and as long as we execute and play as a team, we have a really good chance of winning.”
The Bulldogs have won 11 straight since falling to St. Augustine
Bolles has used great balance on offense and defense to get to this point. The Bulldogs have won 11 straight since falling to Class 4A school St. Augustine, 40-35.
The North Florida school has been a wrecking ball in the playoffs, outscoring the opposition, 200-70. Bolles beat Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons, 42-20, in a state semifinal.
Bolles' Jaden Weatherly has passed for 2,006 yards, 23 TDs
Senior quarterback Jaden Weatherly has enjoyed a strong season for the Bulldogs, passing for 2,006 yards and 23 TDs with only three interceptions. He also has rushed for 283 yards and six scores.
Senior wide receiver Naeem Burroughs, a Clemson signee, has 1,151 receiving yards and 15 TDs.
Defensively, senior athlete Simeon Caldwell, a Ohio State signee, has 99 tackles, including 71 solo; sophomore defensive lineman Asher Ghioto, 23 sacks and 79 tackles, including 63 solo; and senior defensive back Santana Starks, six interceptions. Starks has an offer from Presbyterian College.
Cougars feature running back Connail Jackson, who has 2,253 yards rushing, 35 TDs
Cardinal Mooney has its own share of weapons. Offensively, junior quarterback Davin Davidson has passed for 2,192 yards and 21 TDs with six interceptions; junior running back Connail Jackson, 2,253 yards rushing and a whopping 35 TDs; and Young, 936 yards receiving and eight TDs.
Defensively, the Cougars are led by senior middle linebacker KJ Brown, who has 109 tackles, including 45 solo and 31 for loss; senior defensive end/Notre Dame signee Elijah Golden, 14 sacks and 67 tackles, including 33 solo and 34 for loss; and senior defensive back Vantrez Yarn, seven interceptions.
Jackson has multiple offers, including UCF.
Cardinal Mooney is on a 12-game win streak, unbeaten against Florida schools
The big-time talent has helped Cardinal Mooney stack up 12 straight wins since losing to Cherry Creek (Greenwood Village, Colo.), 24-21. The Cougars have beaten nine opponents by 35 points or more, including a 40-0 shellacking of three-time defending state champ Cocoa in a state semifinal.
“We hope to come out with the win Wednesday night,” Brown said. “We’ve prepared all season for this. We’ve been through some ups and downs all season and we’ve been through adversity and we’ve managed to come out on top. So, Wednesday is just another hurdle before the finish line and I know we are capable of coming out on top. Go Cougars!”
