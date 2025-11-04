Central Florida High School Football Top 10 Rankings - Nov. 4, 2025
The 2025 regular season finales featured some big-time matchups and an excellent opportunity for Central Florida football teams to tune up for the postseason.
In a battle of unbeatens, No. 1 Edgewater (10-0) beat Boone, 28-7, but the Braves (9-1) still jumped a spot to No. 4 in this week’s High School on SI Central Florida Football Top 10 after Bishop Moore fell to Lake Mary, 42-22. The Hornets (9-1) fell out of the top 10 with the loss.
Edgewater, which has won 16 regular season games dating to last year, will host a playoff game on Friday, Nov. 7 – one of at least 7 area teams that are expected to be home this week for regional quarterfinal games.
West Orange (9-1) jumped two spots to No. 5 after beating Dr. Phillips, 28-19; and The First Academy (Orlando) moved up three spots to No. 7 after concluding its season with a wild 35-28 double-overtime win against longtime state power Lakeland.
The High School on SI Central Florida Football Top 10 rankings are compiled by reporter Jeff Gardenour based on research and conversations with an extensive network of coaching and media sources. Reach Jeff on X @JMarkG1962 or email him at jgardenour1962@gmail.com
CENTRAL FLORIDA FOOTBALL TOP 11 RANKINGS WEEK 11 - Nov. 4, 2025
1. Edgewater (Orlando) (10-0)
Last week: 1
Senior quarterback Carter Emanuel completed 13 of 14 passes for 177 yards and one TD and rushed four times for 14 yards and a score to help the unbeaten Eagles soar past Boone, 28-7, and win the “Battle of the Barrel.” Edgewater will host a playoff game on Nov. 7.
2. Vero Beach (10-0)
Last week: 2
Senior athlete Efrem White completed 12 of 16 passes for 186 yards and three TDs and rushed five times for 34 yards and two more scores to guide the unbeaten Indians past Pembroke Pines Somerset Academy, 43-0. Vero Beach will host a playoff game on Nov. 7.
3. DeLand (9-0)
Last week: 3
Senior Marceles Carey rushed four times for 64 yards and one TD and caught three passes for 124 yards and a score to power the Bulldogs past Lakeland-Lake Gibson, 54-7. DeLand visits Spruce Creek (8-1) on Tuesday, Nov. 4, to decide the Class 7A, District 2 title. The game was postponed from earlier in the season.
4. Boone (9-1)
Last week: 5
Senior Aaron Hardy rushed 23 times for 114 yards and one TD in a 28-7 loss to Edgewater. The Braves were expected to host a playoff game on Nov. 7.
5. West Orange (9-1)
Last week: 7
Sophomore AJ Chung completed 14 of 22 passes for 241 yards and three TDs and rushed for another score to lead the Warriors past Dr. Phillips, 28-19. West Orange was expected to host a playoff game on Nov. 7.
6. Spruce Creek (8-1)
Last week: 6
PJ Miller completed 9 of 13 passes for 215 yards and four TDs and ran 11 times for 54 yards and another score to guide the Hawks past Naples Gulf Coast, 56-35. Spruce Creek hosts DeLand for the Class 7A, District 2 title on Nov. 4.
7. The First Academy (Orlando) (5-5)
Last week: 10
The Royals knocked off longtime state power Lakeland, 35-28, in double overtime as eighth-grader Anthony Woods, Jr., completed 19 of 21 passes for 255 yards and three TDs and rushed for 12 yards. TFA, which is suspended from postseason play, concluded its season.
8. Evans (8-2)
Last week: 8
Junior Azariel Woods passed for 143 yards and four TDs and rushed for 18 yards and another score to march the Trojans past Orange County rival, Oak Ridge, 73-0. The Trojans were expected to compete in a playoff game on Nov. 7.
9. Jones (8-2)
Last week: 8
Senior Daunte Wallace rushed 11 times for 102 yards and two TDs to power the Tigers past Ocoee, 28-0. Jones, which has won six straight, was expected to host a playoff game on Nov. 7.
10. Mainland (7-2)
Last week: 12
The Buccaneers climbed back into the Top 10 after ousting cross-town rival Seabreeze, 41-6. Sebastian Johnson completed 6 of 7 passes for 205 yards and seven TDs to lead Mainland, which will host a playoff game on Nov. 7.
The Next 10
11. Lake Mary (7-3)
12. Bishop Moore (9-1)
13. Eau Gallie (6-3)
14. Oviedo (8-2)
15. Seminole (5-5)
16. Lake Brantley (6-4)
17. South Lake (9-1)
18. Kissimmee Osceola (6-4)
19. Cocoa (5-4)
20. Merritt Island (6-3)
