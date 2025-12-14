Lake Mary vs. Vero Beach: Live Updates of Class 7A State Championship Game
Pre-game Notes
Defending Class 7A state runner-up Lake Mary seeks its first state championship. The Rams have recorded some big wins in the postseason, beating DeLand and defending state champ Venice. Vero Beach is making its second state championship appearance, having won the 1981title.
Vero Beach is wearing all black uniforms with red helmets. Lake Mary is wearing white jerseys, red pants, silver helmets.
Players to Watch:
Lake Mary
Noah Grubbs, Sr., QB -- Notre Dame signee; 2,902 yard passing, 37 TDs, interceptions; 131 yards rushing, seven TDs.
Barrett Schulz, Sr., WR -- FIU signee; 74 catches for 1,193 yards, 16 TDs.
Gavin Isaacs, Sr., RB -- 694 yards rushing, six TDs; 2024 wrestling medalist.
O'Shea Faison, Sr., RB -- Colgate signee; 670 yards rushing, five TDs.
Patrick Ryan, Sr., MLB -- 108 tackles, including 38 solo and four for loss.
Eli Chivington, Jr., DE -- 43 tackles, including 14 solo and six for loss, and four sacks.
Vero Beach
Efrem White, Sr., ATH -- FSU wide receiver signee took over as starting QB when Champ Monds went down to injury; 2,502 yards passing, 31 TDs, eight interceptions; 144 carries for 978 yards rushing, 21 TDs.
Xavier Stinson, Sr., WR/DB -- Iowa signee; 41 catches for 645 yards, six TDs.
Maqarie Philip, Sr., LB -- 90 tackles, including 40 solo and 6.5 for loss.
Maleki Reed, Sr., DE -- 55 tackles, including 23 solo and 17 for loss, and six sacks; offer from Chowan University
Micah Roberts, Soph., WR/DB -- 38 tackles, including 13 solo, and three interceptions.
