High School

Lake Mary vs. Vero Beach: Live Updates of Class 7A State Championship Game

Rams take on the unbeaten Indians in large-class public school showdown at FIU in Miami

Jeff Gardenour

Vero Beach's Traveon Townsend (6) heads downfield during a Class 7A playoff game against Lake Nona on Nov. 21, 2025. The unbeaten Indians (14-0) will take on Lake Mary for the state championship on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025, at FIU in Miami,
Vero Beach's Traveon Townsend (6) heads downfield during a Class 7A playoff game against Lake Nona on Nov. 21, 2025. The unbeaten Indians (14-0) will take on Lake Mary for the state championship on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025, at FIU in Miami, / KAILA JONES /TCPALM / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Pre-game Notes

Defending Class 7A state runner-up Lake Mary seeks its first state championship. The Rams have recorded some big wins in the postseason, beating DeLand and defending state champ Venice. Vero Beach is making its second state championship appearance, having won the 1981title.

Vero Beach is wearing all black uniforms with red helmets. Lake Mary is wearing white jerseys, red pants, silver helmets.

Pick 'Em

Play High School On SI's Pick 'Em and tell us who you think will win!

Teams

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

F

Lake Mary

Vero Beach

Lake Mary vs. Vero Beach: Live Updates of Class 7A State Championship Game

(Refresh this post throughout the game for living scoring updates and analysis.)

First Quarter

Vero Beach kicks off to Lake Mary.

Second Quarter

Third Quarter

Fourth Quarter

Players to Watch:

Lake Mary

Noah Grubbs, Sr., QB -- Notre Dame signee; 2,902 yard passing, 37 TDs, interceptions; 131 yards rushing, seven TDs.

Barrett Schulz, Sr., WR -- FIU signee; 74 catches for 1,193 yards, 16 TDs.

Gavin Isaacs, Sr., RB -- 694 yards rushing, six TDs; 2024 wrestling medalist.

O'Shea Faison, Sr., RB -- Colgate signee; 670 yards rushing, five TDs.

Patrick Ryan, Sr., MLB -- 108 tackles, including 38 solo and four for loss.

Eli Chivington, Jr., DE -- 43 tackles, including 14 solo and six for loss, and four sacks.

Vero Beach

Efrem White, Sr., ATH -- FSU wide receiver signee took over as starting QB when Champ Monds went down to injury; 2,502 yards passing, 31 TDs, eight interceptions; 144 carries for 978 yards rushing, 21 TDs.

Xavier Stinson, Sr., WR/DB -- Iowa signee; 41 catches for 645 yards, six TDs.

Maqarie Philip, Sr., LB -- 90 tackles, including 40 solo and 6.5 for loss.

Maleki Reed, Sr., DE -- 55 tackles, including 23 solo and 17 for loss, and six sacks; offer from Chowan University

Micah Roberts, Soph., WR/DB -- 38 tackles, including 13 solo, and three interceptions.

More from High School On SI

feed

Published |Modified
Jeff Gardenour
JEFF GARDENOUR

Jeff Gardenour is a Florida native and long-time resident of the Sunshine State. He is a journalism veteran of more than four decades, having worked in a number of news divisions through the years for multiple media outlets, including Gannett and Tribune Company. A University of Florida journalism graduate, Jeff has covered every level of sports, including MLB, USFL, XFL, WNBA, NCAA, IMSA, high schools and more. He is a former award-winning sports editor of the Sebring News-Sun and current freelance writer for SBLive Sports, PrepVolleyball.com and The Orlando Sentinel. Jeff is married with two children and resides in Oviedo, FL. He can be reached at jgardenour1962@gmail.com and followed on Twitter @JMarkG1962.

Home/Florida