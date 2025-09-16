Central Florida High School Football Top 10 Rankings - Sept. 16, 2025
Late-game dramatics and multiple blowouts last Friday caused a big upheaval in this week’s High School on SI Central Florida Top 10 football rankings.
Topping the list was Edgewater’s 20-17 victory against Jones on a 26-yard field goal with 2 seconds left. That win pushed the unbeaten Eagles (4-0) to No. 1, supplanting The First Academy (2-2), which struggled to beat Eau Gallie and fell nine spots to No. 10.
Jones (2-2), which held the top spot for several weeks, lost its second consecutive and tumbled out of the Top 10.
Also winning late was unbeaten Spruce Creek (4-0), which got a 2-yard TD run with 18 ticks left to stun Mainland, 20-16. That victory helped the Hawks soar to No. 6.
No. 2 Vero Beach (4-0) and No. 3 Evans (3-1) both won by shutout, prevailing 37-0 and 31-0, respectively.
The High School on SI Central Florida Football rankings are compiled by reporter Jeff Gardenour based on research and conversations with an extensive network of coaching and media sources. Reach Jeff on X @JMarkG1962 or email him at jgardenour1962@gmail.com
CENTRAL FLORIDA FOOTBALL WEEK 4 TOP 10 RANKINGS - SEPT. 16, 2025
1. Edgewater (4-0)
Last week: 2
Kicker Jacob Lue Pann kicked a 26-yard field goal with 2 seconds left to lift Edgewater to its biggest victory of the season, thus far – a 20-17 win against rival Jones. The Eagles visit Apopka (1-3) on Sept. 19.
2. Vero Beach (4-0)
Last week: 3
Senior Efrem White threw three TD passes to lead the Indians past Port St. Lucie Centennial, 37-0. Vero Beach’s defense has allowed only three points over the last two games. The Indians travel to unbeaten Fort Pierce Central (4-0) on Sept. 19.
3. Evans (3-1)
Last week: 5
The Trojans remained on the march, beating Poinciana, 31-0, for their third consecutive victory. Evans visits Horizon (2-2) on Sept. 19.
4. Bishop Moore (4-0)
Last week: 12
The unbeaten Hornets surged into the Top 10 after beating Mount Dora, 57-21. Sophomore Blake McCullough passed for 337 yards and five TDs for Bishop Moore, which visits Melbourne Central Catholic (1-2) on Sept. 19.
5. Lake Brantley (4-0)
Last week: 14
The Patriots and first-year coach Garrett Kruczek surged into the Top 10 after beating Flagler Palm Coast, 48-7. Sophomore quarterback Jackson Stecher passed for 328 yards and two TDs and ran for 85 yards and two more scores. Lake Brantley visits Seminole (2-2) on Sept. 19.
6. Spruce Creek (4-0)
Last week: 15
The Hawks are flying high after knocking off Mainland, 20-16, in a Volusia County showdown last week. Keenan Nephew scored on a 2-yard TD run with 18 seconds left for Spruce Creek, which hosts Titusville (2-2) on Sept. 19.
7. Boone (4-0)
Last week: Not ranked
The Braves showed they are for real after dispatching West Orange, 27-21. Senior running back Aaron Hardy rushed for more than 200 yards and three TDs to lead Boone, which visits Ocoee (3-1) on Sept. 19.
8. DeLand (4-0)
Last week: 10
Sophomore Taijh Moore rushed for 129 yards and three TDs to lead the Bulldogs past Appling County (Baxley, Ga.), 46-30. DeLand visits Deltona (2-1) in a West Volusia showdown on Sept. 19.
9. Kissimmee Osceola (3-1)
Last week: 9
The Kowboys overwhelmed rival, St. Cloud, 44-7, in the 100th anniversary of their Osceola County showdown. Ja’mario Bradford intercepted two passes, returning one for a TD, to lead Osceola. The Kowboys visit Jones on Sept. 19.
10. The First Academy (Orlando) (2-2)
Last week: 1
The Royals took on their first big Florida challenge last week against Eau Gallie, a team that advanced to the Class 3A state semifinals last season, and came away with a hard-fought 12-8 victory. Quarterback Brian Dillard scored both touchdowns for TFA, which visits longtime power Venice (2-1) on Sept. 19.
The Next 10
11. Mainland (2-1)
12. West Orange (3-1)
13. Dr. Phillips (3-1)
14. Jones (2-2)
15. Ocoee (3-1)
16. Eau Gallie (2-2)
17. Lake Mary (2-2)
18. Seminole (2-2)
19. South Lake (3-1)
20. Oviedo (2-2)
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
Jeff Gardenour can be reached via email at jgardenour1962@gmail.com or X @JMarkG1962