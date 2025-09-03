Central Florida High School Football Top 10 Rankings - Sept. 3, 2025
Central Florida high school football teams showed some moxie in big Week 2 showdowns.
Jones, ranked No. 1 in the High School on SI Central Florida Football Top 10, and No. 3 Edgewater stayed unbeaten (2-0) with big victories, while No. 4 Lake Mary (2-0) moved up a spot after winning its second come-from-behind game.
Mainland moved into the top five after beating three-time defending state champ Cocoa, 19-14. The Tigers dropped two spots to No. 6.
The High School on SI Central Florida Football rankings include teams affiliated with high school athletic associations or play as independents.
The High School on SI Central Florida Football rankings are compiled by reporter Jeff Gardenour based on research and conversations with an extensive network of coaching and media sources. Reach Jeff on X @JMarkG1962 or email him at jgardenour1962@gmail.com
Sept. 2, 2025
1. Jones (2-0)
Last week: 1
The defending Class 4A state runner-up Tigers kept on rolling as quarterback Dereon Coleman, a Miami commit, passed for more than 200 yards and three TDs, and the defense recorded its second consecutive shutout in a 36-0 victory against Timber Creek. Jones hosts upstart Evans (1-1) on Sept. 6.
2. The First Academy (Orlando) (0-2)
Last week: 2
For the second consecutive week, the Royals played admirably against an out-of-state power, falling to Central (Phenix), the defending Alabama Class 7A state runner-up, 38-35. Transfer quarterback Brian Dillard threw two TD passes and ran 16 times for 83 yards and another score for TFA. The Royals visit Class 7A Port St. Lucie Treasure Coast (0-2) on Sept. 4.
3. Edgewater (Orlando) (2-0)
Last week: 3
Senior Damian Moore, a linebacker who was asked to also play running back this year, continued his spectacular season by rushing for more than 170 yards and four TDs to guide the unbeaten Eagles (2-0) past NFL Academy Europe, 42-7. Edgewater visits Freedom (Orlando, 0-2) on Friday.
4. Lake Mary (2-0)
Last week: 5
The Rams rallied to win their second straight nail-biter, beating Kissimmee Osceola, 17-12. Junior Josh Robinson returned the second-half kickoff 71 yards for a touchdown to spark the comeback for Lake Mary, which trailed 12-3 at halftime. The Rams visit longtime state power Lakeland (1-1) on Friday.
5. Mainland (Daytona Beach) (1-0)
Last week: 6
The Buccaneers won their sixth consecutive regular-season game dating to last year with a big 19-14 victory against Cocoa. Sebastian Johnson threw two TD passes to lead Mainland, which hosts Flagler Palm Coast on Sept. 5.
6. Cocoa (1-1)
Last week: 4
The three-time defending state champ Tigers had their nine-game win streak snapped, falling to Class 5A Mainland, 19-14. Junior wide receiver Tank White had a nice game for Cocoa with nine catches for 103 yards and two TDs – both in the second half as the Tigers rallied from a 19-0 halftime deficit to make a game of it. Cocoa visits Class 7A Vero Beach (2-0) on Sept. 5.
7. Vero Beach (2-0)
Last week: 8
Senior Efrem White continues to shine in place of injured starter Champ Monds, completing 18 of 24 passes for 321 yards and three TDs and rushing 17 times for 92 yards and a score to lead the Indians past Gainesville Buchholz, 28-24. Vero Beach hosts Cocoa on Sept. 5.
8. Kissimmee Osceola (1-1)
Last week: 7
The Kowboys built a 12-3 first-half lead against Lake Mary, but then wilted down the stretch and lost. Osceola took a hit when top running back Jeff Sinophat went down to injury after rushing for two TDs. Senior Alijah Jenkins also played well for the Kowboys, rushing 11 times for 78 yards and catching two passes for 48 yards. Osceola visits Winter Haven (2-0) on Sept. 5.
9. Eau Gallie (Melbourne) (1-1)
Last week: 9
Freshman X’Zavier Corbin continued his amazing season, rushing 11 times for 245 yards and two TDs to sail the Commodores past Rockledge, 23-14.
10. DeLand (2-0)
Last week: 10
Senior athlete Marceles Carey rushed eight times for 125 yards and two TDs and caught three passes for 97 yards to power the Bulldogs past New Smyrna Beach, 56-21, in a Volusia County showdown.
The Next 10
11. West Orange (2-0)
12. Bishop Moore (2-0)
13. Ocoee (2-0)
14. Lake Brantley (2-0)
15. South Lake (2-0)
16. Dr. Phillips (1-1)
17. Spruce Creek (2-0)
18. Oviedo (1-1)
19. Seminole (1-1)
20. Merritt Island (1-1)
Dropped out: New Smyrna Beach, Viera, Rockledge, Winter Park.
