Central Florida High School Football Top 10 Rankings - Sept. 30, 2025
Six Central Florida high school football teams remain unbeaten as the second half of the 2025 season gets underway, making for an impressive High School on SI Central Florida Top 10.
Led by No. 1 Edgewater (6-0), three Orange County schools remain unbeaten as teams head into October. Joining the Eagles in the top 10 are fellow Orange schools, Bishop Moore (6-0) at No. 4, and Boone (6-0) at No. 7.
Two Volusia County schools – No. 5 DeLand and No. 8 Spruce Creek – also remain unbeaten at 5-0 after their Sept. 26 matchup was postponed to Nov. 6 because of bad weather.
Eau Gallie (4-2), which has played a tough early-season schedule, cracked the top 10 at No. 10 after ousting Titusville, 27-14, in a Brevard County game.
Lake Brantley (4-1) tumbled out of the top 10 after losing to Seminole, 43-21.
The High School on SI Central Florida Football rankings are compiled by reporter Jeff Gardenour based on research and conversations with an extensive network of coaching and media sources. Reach Jeff on X @JMarkG1962 or email him at jgardenour1962@gmail.com
CENTRAL FLORIDA FOOTBALL TOP 10 RANKINGS WEEK 6 - SEPT. 30, 2025
1. Edgewater (Orlando) (6-0)
Last week: 1
The Eagles won their 12th consecutive regular-season game dating to last year with an 84-6 rout of Lyman. Remy Jarman threw three touchdown passes to lead Edgewater (6-0), which visits Winter Park (3-2) on Friday, Oct. 3.
2. Vero Beach (5-0)
Last week: 2
The Indians defeated previously unbeaten Fort Pierce Central, 21-13. Senior Efrem White rushed 24 times for 141 yards and two TDs, and passed for another score for Vero Beach. The Indians host Miami Booker T. Washington (1-5) on Oct. 3.
3. Evans (5-1)
Last week: 3
The Trojans overwhelmed Lake Howell, 47-7, for their fifth consecutive victory. Senior athlete Dereon Rogers passed for 246 yards and three TDs to lead Evans, which is idle this week.
4. Bishop Moore (6-0)
Last week: 4
The unbeaten Hornets battled past Tampa Catholic, 29-20, as Amar’e Johnson rushed 24 times for 270 yards and three TDs. Bishop Moore is idle this week.
5. DeLand (5-0)
Last week: 6
The Bulldogs’ matchup with Spruce Creek was postponed to Thursday, Nov. 6, after bad weather forced officials to stop play in the first quarter with DeLand leading 14-0. The Bulldogs host Mainland (4-1) in a monster Volusia County showdown on Oct. 3.
6. The First Academy (Orlando) (4-2)
Last week: 7
The Royals won their fourth straight game, beating Gadsden County, 45-14. Senior defensive back Devin Jackson returned an interception for a TD and a punt for another score for TFA, which travels to national power St. Frances Academy (Baltimore, 4-1) on Oct. 3.
7. Boone (6-0)
Last week: 8
The Braves overpowered Timber Creek, 35-7, to clinch a winning season. Boone is idle this week.
8. Spruce Creek (5-0)
Last week: 9
The Hawks’ matchup with DeLand was postponed to Nov. 6, after bad weather forced officials to stop play in the first quarter with the Bulldogs leading 14-0. Spruce Creek is idle this week.
9. Mainland (4-1)
Last week: 10
The Buccaneers defeated Matanzas, 34-17, as Braylyn Simmons ran 20 times for 115 yards and one TD, and caught four passes for 82 yards. Mainland visits DeLand on Oct. 3.
10. Eau Gallie (4-2)
Last week: Not ranked
Brevard County’s top team beat Titusville, 27-14. Oregon commit Xavier Lherisse passed for a TD, ran 13 times for 131 yards and a score, and returned a punt 67 yards for a TD for the Commodores, who visit Ocala Trinity Catholic (2-3) on Oct. 3.
The Next 10
11. Dr. Phillips (5-1)
12. West Orange (5-1)
13. Jones (4-2)
14. Lake Mary (3-2)
15. Kissimmee Osceola (4-2)
16. Ocoee (4-2)
17. Seminole (3-3)
18. Lake Brantley (4-1)
19. South Lake (5-1)
20. Oviedo (3-2)
