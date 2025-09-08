Central Florida High SchoolFootball Top 10 Rankings - Sept. 7, 2025
Upsets and wild shoot-outs highlighted Week 3 action of Central Florida high school football.
Evans pulled off the biggest shocker with a 28-25 victory against previously ranked No. 1 Jones in the “Soul Bowl.” It marked the Trojans’ first victory against the Tigers since 2009 as Evans made it Top 10 debut at No. 5.
Jones’ loss propelled The First Academy (1-2), a private school that plays a mixed national-state schedule, to the No. 1 spot. The Royals overwhelmed Port St. Lucie Treasure Coast, 57-7.
Edgewater (3-0) rose to No. 2 after beating Freedom (Orlando), 48-0. The Eagles are averaging 51 points per game.
Vero Beach climbed four spots to No. 3 after overpowering three-time defending state champ, Cocoa, 38-3. Cocoa (1-2) dropped 14 spots to No. 20.
Unbeaten West Orange (3-0) also made its debut in the Top 10 at No. 4 after beating Titusville, 54-21. The Warriors beat Evans, 28-18, in their season-opener.
In a scoring blitzkrieg, No. 10 DeLand held its spot after pulling out a wild 57-51 victory against Merritt Island.
CENTRAL FLORIDA FOOTBALL WEEK 3 TOP 10 RANKINGS
Sept. 7, 2025
1. The First Academy (Orlando) (1-2)
Last week: 2
After losing to two tough out-of-state opponents to open the season, the Royals got back on track with a big 57-7 win against Port St. Lucie Treasure Coast. Junior transfer quarterback Landen Holley completed 8 of 11 passes for 295 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 12 yards and another score. TFA faces a stiffer test on Friday, Sept. 12, when it visits Eau Gallie (2-1), which advanced to the Class 3A state semifinals last year.
2. Edgewater (Orlando) (3-0)
Last week: 3
Remy Jarman made his first varsity start for the Eagles, leading them on five scoring drives and throwing two TD passes. Edgewater hosts Jones (2-1) on Sept. 12 in one of the biggest regular-season games of the season.
3. Vero Beach (3-0)
Last week: 7
Senior Efrem White passed for two TDs and ran for another score to march the Indians past three-time defending state champ, Cocoa, 38-3. Vero Beach hosts Port St. Lucie Centennial on Sept. 12.
4. West Orange (3-0)
Last week: 11
The Warriors got four TD passes from AJ Chung to trounce Titusville, 54-21. West Orange is averaging 40 points per game. The Warriors visit Boone (3-0) on Sept. 12.
5. Evans (2-1)
Last week: Not ranked
The Trojans pulled off one of the season’s biggest upsets when they defeated previously ranked No. 1 Jones, 28-25. Li’Darious Pryor ran 40 yards for a TD to spark a fourth-quarter comeback for Evans, which beat Jones for the first time since 2009. The Trojans host Poinciana (1-2) on Sept. 12.
6. Jones (Orlando) (2-1)
Last week: 1
The defending Class 4A state runner-up was stunned by Evans, 28-25, in Orlando’s Soul Bowl. The loss snapped an 18-game regular-season win streak. The Tigers visit Edgewater on Sept. 12.
7. Mainland (Daytona Beach) (2-0)
Last week: 5
The Buccaneers won their seventh consecutive regular-season game dating to last year with a 28-7 victory against Flagler Palm Coast. Quarterback Sebastian Johnson passed for a TD and ran for another score to lead Mainland, which hosts unbeaten Spruce Creek (3-0) on Sept. 12.
8. Lake Mary (2-1)
Last week: 4
The Rams were tied with longtime state power Lakeland, 13-13, after three quarters before getting outscored 19-0 in the fourth quarter and falling 32-13. The loss snapped an eight-game regular-season win streak dating to last year. Lake Mary hosts defending Class 3A state runner-up Jacksonville Raines (2-0) on Sept. 12. Raines has won 18 consecutive regular-season games dating to 2023.
9. Kissimmee Osceola (2-1)
Last week: 8
The Kowboys bounced back their 17-12 loss to Lake Mary by beating Winter Haven, 46-6. Senior Jakryi Watson returned a kickoff 95 yards for a TD, returned an interception for a score, and rushed for a TD to lead Osceola, which hosts St. Cloud on Sept. 12, in the 100th anniversary of their Osceola County showdown.
10. DeLand (3-0)
Last week: 10
Sophomore Taijh Moore scored three touchdowns to lead the Bulldogs past Merritt Island, 57-51, in one of the wildest games of the season. DeLand visits Appling County (Baxley, Ga.) on Sept. 12.
The Next 10
11. Eau Gallie (2-1)
12. Bishop Moore (3-0)
13. Ocoee (3-0)
14. Lake Brantley (3-0)
15. Spruce Creek (3-0)
16. Dr. Phillips (2-1)
17. Seminole (2-1)
18. Oviedo (1-2)
19. South Lake (2-1)
20. Cocoa (1-2)
