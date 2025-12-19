City of Palms Chaos as Jordan Smith Drops 40 while National Powers and Breakout Stars Shake Up Day 1
City of Palms remains the most talent-rich holiday tournament in high school basketball, annually bringing together national contenders, elite prospects, and college coaches from every major conference. Programs from across the country descended on Fort Myers, Florida this week with more than a trophy at stake — national rankings, recruiting momentum, and long-term perception all hang in the balance.
Thursday’s opening slate featured Paul VI (VA), Garfield Heights (OH), Imhotep Charter (PA), Petersburg (VA), Calvary Christian (FL), Owasso (OK), Sarasota (FL), Archbishop Stepinac (NY), Principia (MO), and Columbus (FL). The results immediately set the tone for what is shaping up to be one of the most volatile City of Palms fields in recent memory.
Jordan Smith Puts on a 40-point Statement as Paul VI Opens City of Palms
Paul VI took on Garfield Heights in the opening game of the tournament. From the opening tip-off, it was clear Jordan Smith was operating on a different level. The nationally ranked 5-star finished the game with 40 points and was incredibly efficient from the field. He consistently attacked the paint, earned trips to the free throw line, and shot an efficient 16-of-25 from the field.
The senior guard is being heavily recruited by Duke, Arkansas, and Georgetown. Duke has long been considered the favorite to land his commitment. John Calipari’s staff has been relentless in his recruitment since an official visit on September 19th.
Paul VI’s Depth Shows: Brian Mitchell Jr. Continues Breakout Season
Paul VI is consistently getting contributions from Mitchell Jr. early in the season. He’s a physical guard who completes this roster. A 6’4, 200 lbs frame makes him a tough cover off the bounce and he operates as a multidimensional player for this team. His ability to rebound from the guard spot and be a dangerous spot-up threat has been vital this season.
Mitchell Jr. scored 31 points against nationally ranked Prolific Prep last week. In this game vs. Garfield Heights he had 10 points and 5 rebounds. The junior guard has earned offers from Florida Gulf Coast, George Washington, and George Mason.
Petersburg Controls the Game Behind Oklahoma State Commit Latrell Allmond
Petersburg (VA) started tournament play strong with a win over Imhotep Charter by a score of 70-60. They controlled the game throughout and entered halftime with an eight-point lead.
Four-star forward and Oklahoma State commit Latrell Allmond was the engine. He scored 21 points and grabbed 5 rebounds in the win playing all 32 minutes. Allmond combines length, soft touch, and feel for the game inside 15 feet to impact winning. He projects well in the Steve Lutz motion offense. Long-term this is someone who can develop into a potential all-conference player for the Pokes.
A Name You’ll Hear for Years: Freshman King Bacot Impresses on Big Stage
Petersburg (VA) starts a freshman at point guard. King Bacot, brother of former North Carolina forward Armando Bacot, plays well beyond his years. He’s a strong guard with elite court vision finishing the win Thursday with 9 assists. Bacot is another player who played all 32 minutes for the team. Fans of high school basketball will get a chance to see one of the next great point guards nationally when watching Petersburg.
City of Palms has historically been unforgiving for underclassmen, making Bacot’s performance even more notable.
Cayden Daughtry Leads Calvary Christian Past Owasso as Ranking Holds Firm
Calvary Christian enters this event ranked 22nd in the nation on our rankings. They’re led by 2027 5-star point guard Cayden Daughtry. He’s a dynamic talent who scored 28 points in the win. His ability to score efficiently at all three levels was the difference in this game. He uses a quick first step to get in the paint and use feathery soft touch on shots around the basket. Senior guard Jacob Zhu was also a stockriser from the game.
Zhu and Daughtry complement each other's game well making this one of the best one-two punches in the nation.
Archbishop Stepinac Sends a Message with Dominant Win Over Sarasota
Archbishop Stepinac started the season well within our Top 25. After a few early losses they enter this tournament as the first team on the bubble. Their 89-62 win over Sarasota (FL) was a great start and sets them up for a potential deep run in the bracket.
Four-star Darius Ratliff is a player who showed a ton of upside in the game. The 6’11 USC-bound forward pairs length, shot blocking, and the ability to make threes all in one. He’s a stretch big that will open up the offense for Eric Musselman in Los Angeles. In this game he had 19 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 blocks.
Not far behind was Michigan State signee and 4-star Jasiah Jervis. A stockriser from the summer, Jervis is a polished scorer who had 15 points while also dishing out 5 assists. He’s a dynamic offensive initiator who Spartan fans will enjoy watching. The senior guard is a tough player that fits in the culture Tom Izzo has built.
Principia Makes Statement Behind Quentin Coleman’s 31 Points
Principia is a small private school in the St. Louis area. They might’ve been a surprise to some on our initial Top 25 rankings, however, this game proved exactly why they have a seat at the table with the best programs nationally.
Four-star Wake Forest signee Quentin Coleman is a player who will make an immediate impact in the ACC. Over the past 12 months he has had a meteoric rise from unknown to a national name. Against Columbus he scored 31 points going 9-20 from the field and making all nine of his free throws. This type of performance shows his long-term ceiling that will have Wake fans excited the moment he gets to campus.
Ron Henry, a 6-foot-7 senior, was a +16 for the Panthers showing versatility on both ends of the floor.
Gassim Toure, a 2027 guard, added 19 points and 7 rebounds. He’s being recruited by Duquesne, Illinois, and Xavier.
What Thursday’s Results Mean Going Forward
Thursday’s opening round set the stage for significant movement in the National Top 25 over the coming days. Performances from nationally ranked programs like Paul VI and Calvary Christian reinforced their positioning, while statement wins from Petersburg and Principia introduced new variables into an already crowded field.
With multiple marquee matchups looming and depth set to be tested, City of Palms is once again proving why it remains one of the most influential evaluation stops of the season for both rankings committees and college staffs alike.