Class of 2028 Florida QB Receives Major Div. I Offer
Checking in at 6-foot-3 and over 215 pounds, Wonderful “Champ” Monds IV does not look like your typical high school sophomore.
And for good reason.
Monds, regarded as one of the top quarterbacks in the nation in the Class of 2028, picked up an offer to play college football at Oregon on Wednesday. He currently holds 18 other offers including from schools such as Florida, Florida State, Miami, North Carolina, Ohio State and Tennessee.
“Wow!,” Monds posted on social media. “Blessed and honored to receive an offer from the University of Oregon!”
Champ Monds IV had an Impressive Freshman Season on the Gridiron for Vero Beach in Florida
As a freshman at Vero Beach High School in Florida last year, Monds threw for 2,234 yards and 23 touchdowns, adding another 502 yards and nine scores on the ground. He completed 68 percent of his passes overall on the year.
Just 15 years old, Monds is one of the youngest players in his class. Rivals currently has him as the No. 2 player in the country.
Monds comes from an athletic family, as his grandfather was an All-American at Nebraska while his father played in the Atlanta Braves organization, according to a report by On3. Two other uncles were college football players, with one making it to the NFL.