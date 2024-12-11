Clearwater Central Catholic and Chaminade-Madonna clash for Florida 1A title: Live updates
The Florida High School Athletic Association's (FHSAA) high school football state championship series goes from The Villages in Mid-Central Florida down to the 305 in Dade County.
A matchup many are familiar with will kick things off when Clearwater Central Catholic (12-2) takes on 8-time state champion Chaminade-Madonna (12-2) for the Class 1A state championship.
Follow along at High School On SI for live updates throughout the night between the two programs down at Pitbull Stadium in Miami.
1st
2nd
3rd
4th
OT
CCC
Chaminade
PREGAME
The Class 1A state championship is slated to kickoff at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time
