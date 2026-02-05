Cocoa Football Coach Ryan Schneider Pulls A Shocker by Resigning to Take A Private School Job
Ryan Schneider made a lasting impression as Cocoa High football coach, winning three state titles, finishing as state runner-up twice and advancing to the state semifinals in all eight of his seasons at the Central Brevard school.
Now, he hopes to build the same kind of tradition at Melbourne Central Catholic.
Former UCF star quarterback announced decision on Feb. 3
The former UCF star quarterback announced on Tuesday, Feb. 3, that he has accepted the head football coaching job at MCC in South Brevard, per a story in Florida Today. The move comes on the heels of him shockingly resigning from Cocoa on Friday, Jan. 16.
Schneider won three consecutive state titles at Cocoa
Schneider helped sustain the success that former coach John Wilkinson built at Cocoa by winning three straight titles at one point (2022-2024). He finished with an overall record of 83-23 at Cocoa, per the Brevard Sports Network.
A four-year player at UCF who threw for a whopping 10,976 yards and 82 touchdowns from 2000-2003, Schneider finishes second in total victories at Cocoa High, trailing only Wilkinson, who won four state titles and posted a record of 143-27 with 34 playoff wins, per a story in the Daytona Beach News-Journal.
Schneider previously served as offensive coordinator at MCC
Schneider takes his offensive know-how to MCC, where he served as offensive coordinator before taking the head job at Cocoa. He assumes the reins of a program that has made the playoffs in eight of the last 10 seasons, but has never won a state title.
MCC advanced to the state semifinals in 2016, but lost to powerhouse Chaminade-Madonna.
Schneider also leaves Cocoa at a time when the balance of power has shifted from Central Brevard to South Brevard, where Eau Gallie has made consecutive state semifinal appearances under coach Chris Sands.
Cocoa, however, has produced scores of Division I college players and multiple NFL athletes.
