Cocoa wide receiver Jayvan Boggs goes off for 300-plus yards in state semifinal win

The Florida State signee flirted with breaking the state's all-time single game mark for yards

Andy Villamarzo

Jayvan Boggs of Cocoa lines up with the side judge during the game against Rockledge in the annual Barbecue Bowl Friday, November 1, 2024. Craig Bailey/FLORIDA TODAY via USA TODAY NETWORK
Fresh off of making it official with his pledge to the Florida State Seminoles, Cocoa wide receiver Jayvan Boggs gave folks back in Tallahassee something to get excited about.

The 4-star 2025 pass catcher went off in the Tigers' 31-21 victory over Cardinal Mooney in Friday night's Class 2A state semifinal by unofficially hauling in 17 passes for 337 yards and three touchdowns. If the yardage holds true, Boggs fell 21 yards short of Lake Nona's Ryan Sousa 2013 mark of 358.

According to USA Today Network's Nick Wilson, however, reported that Boggs finished with 368 yards, which would break the record by 10 yards.

Cocoa will face Gadsden County next week for the Class 2A state championship. The Jaguars defeated Miami Booker T. Washington, 47-27.

Here's what 247Sports has to say about the Cocoa senior wide receiver:

Thick-cut wide receiver that racks up chunks of yardage after the catch. Assembled a historic junior campaign, totaling just under 1,500 receiving yards and 23 touchdowns for Florida’s 2M champs. Displays suddenness as a route runner and will set defensive backs up with dynamic cuts and slick head fakes as he attacks leverage. Quick to locate the football and has proven to be rather sure-handed. Makes his money working the smaller numbers of the route tree as he makes it extremely difficult for would-be tacklers to get him on the ground with his advanced vision and impressive contact balance. More of a build-speed prospect at this stage, but still finds ways to make an impact and get into the end zone. Should be viewed as a potential zone-coverage beater that can handle a high-volume of targets in an offense that features West Coast concepts. Has multi-year Power Four starter upside and could work his rotation sooner rather than later as he doesn’t lack polish.

