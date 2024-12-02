Top 25 Florida High School Football Rankings (12/2/2024)
Florida high school football has had plenty of ups and downs through the regular season and now the entire state is now in the thick of the playoffs as the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) heads into the state semifinals.
Upsets and close calls have filled the scoreboards as we try and configure every week who are exactly the Sunshine State's top football programs week in and week out.
This past week was no different. Plenty of exciting games were on tap, bringing to you a whole new perspective on the best out of Florida.
Here's the Top 25 Florida high school football teams after the region finals and heading into the state semifinals, as we see it.
1. Lakeland (12-0)
Probably wondering how on earth can a team that didn't play leapfrog not one, but two teams. Well, we got to thinking and came up with that the Dreadnaughts own victories over Miami Central and Lake Mary, two ranked clubs. Unfortunately, Lakeland doesn't play Chaminade-Madonna or IMG Academy, but whose to say each one of these teams couldn't beat one another? The Dreadnaughts just barely got by Tampa Bay Tech last week and will host a surging Niceville club this Friday.
2. Chaminade-Madonna (10-2)
Sooner or later, you had to imagine these guys would be back near the top of the rankings. The Lions have opened up the playoffs by out-scoring their first three opponents 182-6. Hard not seeing these guys just winning it all in Class 1A.
3. IMG Academy (7-2)
Of course the argument is there on why IMG Academy could be second or even still the top-ranked club, but last week's blowout loss to St. Frances Academy has us taking a step back on the Ascenders. IMG Academy ended their season with a 28-7 win over St. Thomas More (Connecticut).
4. Venice (12-1)
John Peacock's crew took care of business once again when they crushed West Orange, 55-26. Next up is a visit from a well-coached Columbus crew this week.
5. Plantation American Heritage (10-2)
There’s no reason to drop the Patriots too far down the rankings as they lost in the final seconds to Miami Norland a few weeks ago, only to get a win from that contest via a forfeit. Without Dia Bell at the helm, Malachi Toney took the reigns and led the Patriots to a dominating 35-14 win over the Vikings in the rematch.
6. St. Thomas Aquinas (10-3)
Last time the Raiders had three losses in a season was 2017, when they lost to Venice in the Class 7A state championship. St. Thomas Aquinas just barely edged out Delray Beach Atlantic, 49-42, in overtime. Now they head up to Bradenton to take on Manatee.
7. Jones (12-0)
The Fightin’ Tigers have been playing as well as anyone and showed why once again in a 27-13 defeat of a very good Vanguard group. A showdown with Naples is next in a 4A state semifinal.
8. Cocoa (9-3)
Cocoa ended the regular season against Rockledge, winning the rivalry game handily. The Tigers made easy work of Lake Placid, 63-0, to open the playoffs and have followed it upwith wins over last year's Class 2M champs, Berkeley Prep, and Newberry.
9. Miami Northwestern (9-3)
Teddy Bridgewater’s bunch continued their winning ways into the postseason with a 48-0 thumping of Cypress Lake. The Bulls now hit the road to face Eau Gallie.
10. Clearwater Central Catholic (11-2)
It's a luxury when you can play your sophomore backup quarterback and still win by double-digits in a region final. That's what the Marauders did last week against Lakeland Christian. Now Chris Harvey will lead his team down to South Florida to take on Cardinal Newman.
11. Lake Mary (10-2)
Could this be the start to a deep playoff run? Lake Mary is now in the state semifinal against another familiar foe in Dr. Phillips. The Rams will look to avenge a regular season loss to the Panthers.
12. Manatee (10-1)
Jacquez Green's crew has a real shot of reaching the Class 5A state semifinals after easily cruising by Immokalee, 38-0. Next up is a date against 14-time state champion St. Thomas Aquinas. Bradenton should be rocking on Friday night.
13. Cardinal Mooney (12-0)
Cardinal Mooney proved they will be a serious contender in Class 2A after another impressive showing, a 35-14 defeat of Bishop Verot last week. Now they will take on Cocoa, last year's Class 2S state champion.
14. Gadsden County (12-1)
Stop stratching your head on this one. The Jaguars deserve to be in this list and we should’ve realized it sooner rather than later when they played Venice somewhat tight, 34-19, in the preseason. The Jaguars have compiled wins over McCallie (Tennessee), Lincoln, Taylor County, FSU High and Bolles, 21-9 in the region finals.
15. Raines (12-0)
There's really a lot to like about this Vikings squad. Raines finished out the regular season undefeated and rolled into the postseason, beating Bishop Kenny handily, 44-15.
16. West Boca Raton (13-0)
The Bulls end up being undefeated after all, with news that Western will be forfeiting its win to West Boca Raton. Dylan Potts' bunch cruised in all three playoff wins over Steinbrenner, Mitchell and Wiregrass Ranch. Can they finish this run with a 6A state championship?
17. Kissimmee Osceola (11-2)
If you remember from back during the regular season, these very Kowboys gave Jones everything they wanted in a Thursday night 34-28 loss. We circle back now to Kissimmee Osceola's 17-7 win over Armwood and say that Eric Pinellas has the experience and talent on this team to reach the 6A state championship. The win over the Hawks spoke to the club's ability to play with anyone in the state, kinda like when the Kowboys were right there with Jones.
18. Armwood (12-1)
What looked like a state title run was upended last week in Seffner when the Hawks fell to Kissimmee Osceola. Armwood had the talent across the board on offense and defense, but come up short in its quest to get back to Miami.
19. Miami Norland (9-3)
The stars were looking like they might be aligning for a potential Miami Norland run back to the state championship game. Ennio Yapoor, Florida's all-time leader in passing yardage, career ended with a 35-14 loss to Plantation American Heritage last week.
20. Tampa Bay Tech (9-3)
I mean, how could we not keep Tampa Bay Tech in this week's rankings? An immpressive 28-17 victory over Edegwater then was followed up with a heartbreaking loss to Lakeland.
21. Columbus (9-3)
Making their debut into the rankings this season are the Explorers after defeating Western in a tight Class 7A, Region 4 final. Now Dave Dunn will lead his club into Sarasota County against a high-powered Venice offense.
22. Buchholz (10-3)
Yes, the Bobcats have three losses on the season but take a closer look at who they came against. Buchholz fell by one score to Manatee, Nease and on the road in Georgia to Richmond Hill. The Bobcats impressed in the third round, winning 25-19 over Oakleaf.
23. Miami Booker T. Washington (10-2)
Tim 'Ice' Harris is back to his old tricks of having the Tornadoes compete for a state championship. Miami Booker T. Washington has coasted to the state semifinals and will face a very good Gadsden County squad.
24. Southridge (12-2)
The Spartans have really begun making believers out of everyone lately. A 20-14 over previously ranked Monarch vaulted Southridge into the rankings for the first time all season. Southridge followed it up with a 51-21 throttling of West Broward.
25. Niceville (12-1)
Look who's back in the Top 25 rankings. We dropped Niceville during the regular season after a loss to Mosley. Since that time, the Eagles have worked hard in getting themselves back to the state Final Four and putting an emphatic stamp with a 31-10 win over rival Lincoln. Now Grant Thompson will lead his boys down to Polk County to face the vaunted Lakeland Dreadnaughts in a Class 5A state semifinal.
On the outside looking in: Cardinal Newman, Dr. Phillips, Eau Gallie, Hawthorne, Madison County, Naples, Oakleaf, Port Charlotte, Sanford Seminole, St. Augustine, Western
