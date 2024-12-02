High School

Top 25 Florida High School Football Rankings (12/2/2024)

Lakeland remains the state's No. 1 team as the FHSAA playoffs head into the state semifinals; Venice takes over at No. 4 after Armwood falls in 6A

Andy Villamarzo

Venice wide receiver Winston Watkins (#1) scores. Venice celebrated a huge win 55-26 over the West Orange Warriors, winning the Class 7A-Region 2 Final, at Powell-Davis Stadium in Venice, FL, on Friday night Nov. 29, 2024.
Venice wide receiver Winston Watkins (#1) scores. Venice celebrated a huge win 55-26 over the West Orange Warriors, winning the Class 7A-Region 2 Final, at Powell-Davis Stadium in Venice, FL, on Friday night Nov. 29, 2024.

Florida high school football has had plenty of ups and downs through the regular season and now the entire state is now in the thick of the playoffs as the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) heads into the state semifinals.

Upsets and close calls have filled the scoreboards as we try and configure every week who are exactly the Sunshine State's top football programs week in and week out.

This past week was no different. Plenty of exciting games were on tap, bringing to you a whole new perspective on the best out of Florida.

Here's the Top 25 Florida high school football teams after the region finals and heading into the state semifinals, as we see it.

High School On SI Top 25 Florida football rankings

1. Lakeland (12-0)

Lakeland game captains Malik Morris (0), Orenthal Tinsley (20), D'Marius Rucker (3) and Caleb Stokes
Lakeland game captains Malik Morris (0), Orenthal Tinsley (20), D'Marius Rucker (3) and Caleb Stokes walk on the field for the coin toss prior to their game against Lake Minneola on Friday night in the Class 4S, Region 2 final at Bryant Stadium.

Probably wondering how on earth can a team that didn't play leapfrog not one, but two teams. Well, we got to thinking and came up with that the Dreadnaughts own victories over Miami Central and Lake Mary, two ranked clubs. Unfortunately, Lakeland doesn't play Chaminade-Madonna or IMG Academy, but whose to say each one of these teams couldn't beat one another? The Dreadnaughts just barely got by Tampa Bay Tech last week and will host a surging Niceville club this Friday.

2. Chaminade-Madonna (10-2)

Chris Ewald of Chaminade-Madonna
Chris Ewald of Chaminade-Madonna, a University of Miami commit and one of the best defensive backs in the nation, has been nominated for the prestigious Nat Moore Award in South Florida.

Sooner or later, you had to imagine these guys would be back near the top of the rankings. The Lions have opened up the playoffs by out-scoring their first three opponents 182-6. Hard not seeing these guys just winning it all in Class 1A.

3. IMG Academy (7-2)

IMG Academy at Ben Davis Indiana football 9-8-23
IMG Academy at Ben Davis Indiana football 9-8-23

Of course the argument is there on why IMG Academy could be second or even still the top-ranked club, but last week's blowout loss to St. Frances Academy has us taking a step back on the Ascenders. IMG Academy ended their season with a 28-7 win over St. Thomas More (Connecticut).

4. Venice (12-1)

Venice footbal
Venice High quarterback Jayce Nixon (#2) passes the ball in the first quarter. The Venice High School Indians hosted the IMG Academy Ascenders National team on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024.

John Peacock's crew took care of business once again when they crushed West Orange, 55-26. Next up is a visit from a well-coached Columbus crew this week.

5. Plantation American Heritage (10-2)

American Heritage running back Byron Louis
American Heritage running back Byron Louis against Milton on Friday night at St. Thomas Aquinas High School

There’s no reason to drop the Patriots too far down the rankings as they lost in the final seconds to Miami Norland a few weeks ago, only to get a win from that contest via a forfeit. Without Dia Bell at the helm, Malachi Toney took the reigns and led the Patriots to a dominating 35-14 win over the Vikings in the rematch.

6. St. Thomas Aquinas (10-3)

St. Thomas Aquinas football
Both St. Thomas Aquinas and American Heritage have face grueling schedule thus far in 2024. Tonight's meeting in Fort Lauderdale is one more major test for each squad.

Last time the Raiders had three losses in a season was 2017, when they lost to Venice in the Class 7A state championship. St. Thomas Aquinas just barely edged out Delray Beach Atlantic, 49-42, in overtime. Now they head up to Bradenton to take on Manatee.

7. Jones (12-0)

Dereon Coleman selected Miami (FL) over Oklahoma, Ole Miss and UCF
Dereon Coleman selected Miami (FL) over Oklahoma, Ole Miss and UCF

The Fightin’ Tigers have been playing as well as anyone and showed why once again in a 27-13 defeat of a very good Vanguard group. A showdown with Naples is next in a 4A state semifinal.

8. Cocoa (9-3)

Class of 2026 quarterback Brady Hart (Cocoa High School, Florida) is committed to play college football at Michigan.
Class of 2026 quarterback Brady Hart (Cocoa High School, Florida) is committed to play college football at Michigan.

Cocoa ended the regular season against Rockledge, winning the rivalry game handily. The Tigers made easy work of Lake Placid, 63-0, to open the playoffs and have followed it upwith wins over last year's Class 2M champs, Berkeley Prep, and Newberry.

9. Miami Northwestern (9-3)

Miami Northwestern football.
Miami high school powers Northwestern and Norland will meet in a big South Florida showdown.

Teddy Bridgewater’s bunch continued their winning ways into the postseason with a 48-0 thumping of Cypress Lake. The Bulls now hit the road to face Eau Gallie.

10. Clearwater Central Catholic (11-2)

FHSAA 1M Championship Chaminade-Madonna vs Clearwater Central Catholic December 8, 2022
FHSAA 1M Championship Chaminade-Madonna vs Clearwater Central Catholic December 8, 2022

It's a luxury when you can play your sophomore backup quarterback and still win by double-digits in a region final. That's what the Marauders did last week against Lakeland Christian. Now Chris Harvey will lead his team down to South Florida to take on Cardinal Newman.

11. Lake Mary (10-2)

Lake Mary's Noah Grubbs has committed to Notre Dame ahead of what looks to be a big season for the 2026 quarterback

Could this be the start to a deep playoff run? Lake Mary is now in the state semifinal against another familiar foe in Dr. Phillips. The Rams will look to avenge a regular season loss to the Panthers.

12. Manatee (10-1)

The Manatee Hurricanes with a 41-0 win over the Southeast Seminoles in a non-district game Friday night, Aug. 30, 2024, in Br
The Manatee Hurricanes with a 41-0 win over the Southeast Seminoles in a non-district game Friday night, Aug. 30, 2024, in Bradenton.

Jacquez Green's crew has a real shot of reaching the Class 5A state semifinals after easily cruising by Immokalee, 38-0. Next up is a date against 14-time state champion St. Thomas Aquinas. Bradenton should be rocking on Friday night.

13. Cardinal Mooney (12-0)

Cardinal Mooney quarterback Devin Mignery (#14) pitches the ball to his running back on the Cougar's opening play.
Cardinal Mooney quarterback Devin Mignery (#14) pitches the ball to his running back on the Cougar's opening play. The Riverview High Rams hosted the Cardinal Mooney Catholic High Cougars Friday evening, Oct. 18, 2024 in Sarasota.

Cardinal Mooney proved they will be a serious contender in Class 2A after another impressive showing, a 35-14 defeat of Bishop Verot last week. Now they will take on Cocoa, last year's Class 2S state champion.

14. Gadsden County (12-1)

Gadsden County football
Gadsden County football defeat Lincoln 31-21 at Gene Cox on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024

Stop stratching your head on this one. The Jaguars deserve to be in this list and we should’ve realized it sooner rather than later when they played Venice somewhat tight, 34-19, in the preseason. The Jaguars have compiled wins over McCallie (Tennessee), Lincoln, Taylor County, FSU High and Bolles, 21-9 in the region finals.

15. Raines (12-0)

Raines Vikings Jayson Farfan (32) looks for running room during first quarter action.
Raines Vikings Jayson Farfan (32) looks for running room during first quarter action. The Raines High School Vikings traveled to the Andrew Jackson Tigers home field for their football matchup Thursday, October 26, 2023. The Vikings led 28 to 10 at the end of the half.

There's really a lot to like about this Vikings squad. Raines finished out the regular season undefeated and rolled into the postseason, beating Bishop Kenny handily, 44-15.

16. West Boca Raton (13-0)

West Boca Raton football's Javian Mallory (3) runs during a win over Benjamin on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024.
West Boca Raton football's Javian Mallory (3) runs during a win over Benjamin on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024.

The Bulls end up being undefeated after all, with news that Western will be forfeiting its win to West Boca Raton. Dylan Potts' bunch cruised in all three playoff wins over Steinbrenner, Mitchell and Wiregrass Ranch. Can they finish this run with a 6A state championship?

17. Kissimmee Osceola (11-2)

Taevion Swint of Osceola
Taevion Swint of Osceola runs the ball during Friday s game against Rockledge Friday, September 23, 2022.

If you remember from back during the regular season, these very Kowboys gave Jones everything they wanted in a Thursday night 34-28 loss. We circle back now to Kissimmee Osceola's 17-7 win over Armwood and say that Eric Pinellas has the experience and talent on this team to reach the 6A state championship. The win over the Hawks spoke to the club's ability to play with anyone in the state, kinda like when the Kowboys were right there with Jones.

18. Armwood (12-1)

Armwood defeated Tampa Bay Tech 31-27 in Week 3
Flex Sports Report

What looked like a state title run was upended last week in Seffner when the Hawks fell to Kissimmee Osceola. Armwood had the talent across the board on offense and defense, but come up short in its quest to get back to Miami.

19. Miami Norland (9-3)

Miami Norland quarterback Ennio Yapoor.
Ennio Yapoor leads the Miami Norland Vikings on the road against the Chaminade-Madonna Lions in South Florida clash.

The stars were looking like they might be aligning for a potential Miami Norland run back to the state championship game. Ennio Yapoor, Florida's all-time leader in passing yardage, career ended with a 35-14 loss to Plantation American Heritage last week.

20. Tampa Bay Tech (9-3)

Tampa Bay Tech Football 2022
Alex Walworth

I mean, how could we not keep Tampa Bay Tech in this week's rankings? An immpressive 28-17 victory over Edegwater then was followed up with a heartbreaking loss to Lakeland.

21. Columbus (9-3)

Columbus vs Mandarin - FHSAA 4M Football State Championship
Columbus vs Mandarin - FHSAA 4M Football State Championship

Making their debut into the rankings this season are the Explorers after defeating Western in a tight Class 7A, Region 4 final. Now Dave Dunn will lead his club into Sarasota County against a high-powered Venice offense.

22. Buchholz (10-3)

Buchholz Bobcats quarterback Trace Johnson
Buchholz Bobcats quarterback Trace Johnson (12) hands the ball to Buchholz Bobcats running back Justin Williams (13) against the Tocoi Creek Toros during the first half at Citizens Field in Gainesville, FL on Monday, October 14, 2024.

Yes, the Bobcats have three losses on the season but take a closer look at who they came against. Buchholz fell by one score to Manatee, Nease and on the road in Georgia to Richmond Hill. The Bobcats impressed in the third round, winning 25-19 over Oakleaf.

23. Miami Booker T. Washington (10-2)

Miami Booker T. Washington Football 2022
Joe Frisar

Tim 'Ice' Harris is back to his old tricks of having the Tornadoes compete for a state championship. Miami Booker T. Washington has coasted to the state semifinals and will face a very good Gadsden County squad.

24. Southridge (12-2)

Southridge Spartans Football 2024
Southridge Spartans/

The Spartans have really begun making believers out of everyone lately. A 20-14 over previously ranked Monarch vaulted Southridge into the rankings for the first time all season. Southridge followed it up with a 51-21 throttling of West Broward.

25. Niceville (12-1)

Niceville LB Harper Campbell
Niceville LB Harper Campbell reacts after a tackle for a loss during the District 5A Regional Championship football game against Lincoln at Niceville. Eagles won 31-10 to advance.

Look who's back in the Top 25 rankings. We dropped Niceville during the regular season after a loss to Mosley. Since that time, the Eagles have worked hard in getting themselves back to the state Final Four and putting an emphatic stamp with a 31-10 win over rival Lincoln. Now Grant Thompson will lead his boys down to Polk County to face the vaunted Lakeland Dreadnaughts in a Class 5A state semifinal.

On the outside looking in: Cardinal Newman, Dr. Phillips, Eau Gallie, Hawthorne, Madison County, Naples, Oakleaf, Port Charlotte, Sanford Seminole, St. Augustine, Western

Follow SBLive Florida throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!

Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.

