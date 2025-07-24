High School

Columbus Gets A Four-Star Basketball Transfer from IMG Academy

Felipe Quinones, a native of Puerto Rico, played the last two seasons at IMG Academy and is heading to the four-time defending state champion Columbus Explorers

Ross Van De Griek

Felipe Quinones of IMG Academy is guarded by Dorian Jones of Richmond Heights in the City of Palms Classic on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023, at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers.
Felipe Quinones of IMG Academy is guarded by Dorian Jones of Richmond Heights in the City of Palms Classic on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023, at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers. / Amanda Inscore/The News-Press USA Today Network-Florida / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Columbus boys basketball team graduated some premier talent from its Chipotle National Championship squad, but the Explorers are still loaded. As they prepare for a run at at a fifth straight state title, they added to their talent pool this week, with the addition of four-star transfer Felipe Quinones, who comes courtesy of another Florida power, IMG Academy.

Quinones, who is a 6-foot-5 senior point guard, announced his move to the Miami power on his Instagram account.

Quinones Has International Experience with the Puerto Rican U17 National Team

Quinones also represented the Puerto Rican U17 FIBA National Team in 2024, where he averaged 13.0 points and 3.9 assists per game in seven games played where they finished in 6th place at the FIBA U17 Basketball World Cup.

New Explorer Changes Pace Well While Taking Care of the Basketball

Quinones’ best attribute might be his balance and his change of pace. He has a strong frame with good length, and his ability to accelerate and decelerate in traffic makes him a threat to consistently draw contact as he gets into the teeth of the defense.

The 6-foot-5 wing is comfortable on the ball. He takes care of possessions and is able to consistently get the ball where it needs to go on the floor against pressure. While Quinones does not have blow-by speed, he has a strong frame and a confident handle. He is also decisive in getting downhill while getting his defender on his hip and keeping them in jail after creating an advantage.

Quinones Gained Valuable Experience with JET Academy on the Nike ETBL Circuit

During the Grassroots season, Quinones played for JET Academy on the Nike EYBL circuit, which is owned by former National Basketball Association (NBA) 10-year veteran Kenny Smith, who played for the Sacramento Kings, Atlanta Hawks, Houston Rockets, Orlando Magic, Detroit Pistons, and Denver Nuggets.

Rated Among the Nation's Top 10 Combo Guards

Quinones is rated as the No. 62 overall player in the nation, the No. 8 combo guard, and the No. 14 overall player in the state of Florida in the Class of 2026, according to 247Sports.

Quinones Joins a Loaded Columbus Roster

Columbus finished the 2024-2025 season with a 30-3 record, where they won the prestigious City of Palms Classic, the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) Class 7A title for the fourth consecutive season, and the Chipotle Nationals title for the first time.

Despite Cameron and Cayden Boozer moving on to Duke University, respectively, the Explorers are expected to be a heavy favorite at winning their fifth consecutive state championship in 2026 where they retain starters Jaxon Richardson, Cello Jackson, Caleb Gaskins, and Keeper Jackson.

Ross Van De Griek
ROSS VAN DE GRIEK

Ross Van De Griek has been a high school sports writer covering the state of Florida since 2021. Ross also has been scouting high school basketball and Grassroots Basketball across the Southeast Region since 2022. Ross has been covering basketball and recruiting for High School on SI since August 2024. He has collaborated with Next Up Sports, Prep Hoops, and On The Radar Hoops throughout his scouting career. You can follow him on X @rossvdg14 or reach him via email rossvdg14@gmail.com for story ideas.

