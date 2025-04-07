Florida's Columbus (boys), IMG Academy (girls) win Chipotle Nationals: Top high school sports stories (4/7/2025)
Welcome to the National High 5 from High School on SI, a daily look at five of the country's top, most talked about high school sports stories.
When applicable, we'll offer texture, context and even a little opinion. What a weekend of basketball to wrap up the 2024-25 season.
1. Columbus discovers 'other' twin en route to national title
The same week his older, tallker twin captured National Player of the Year and McDonald's All-American game MVP awards, Cayden Boozer came away the star in the Chipotle Nationals in Fishers, Ind. After making a buzzer-beating 17-footer in a semifinal win, Cayden scored 27 points in a 67 -49 win over Dynamic Prep (Texas) for the championship. His twin, 6-foot-10 Cameron wasn't half bad throughout the four-day event lifting the Explorers to the unofficial national championship tournament. Columbus (30-3), seeded 10th out of 10 teams, finished No. 1 in the High School On SI's final boys basketball rankings. Cayden, also a McDonald's All-American, and Cameron are both headed to Duke.
2. The Fisher Queen leads IMG to comeback Chipotle title
The rich will get richer next season at national college champion UConn with the addion of Kelis Fisher, who Saturday led her high school team to a mythical national crown with a remarkable 80-78 overtime comeback Chipotle Nationals' title win over No. 1 seed Montverde Academy. The Ascenders fought back from a 17-point second-half defict behind the monumental efforts of Fisher who scored 23 points and added five assists. She got plenty of help from Tennessee signee Deniya Prawl (14 points) to offset 20-point efforts each by Agot Makeer and Saniyah Hall.
Read all the terrific work all week from Ross Van De Griek
3. The lighter, refreshing side of Elijah Arenas
The prep basketball scene can get downright heavy. So much conjecture on who is the biggest and best. Where is the next big star heading to? Nice to discover the lighter, teen-age side of this 5-star recruits like Elijah Arenas, the son of former NBA stadnout Gilbert Arenas. The Chatsworth senior and McDonald's All-American sat down last week with High School on SI's Myckena Guerrero as told poetically by our Tarek Fattal
4. Nine boys, 14 girls inspire Kit Carson, Colorado
Here's a terrific PBS story about how one small Colorado community rallies completely around its one tiny high school and its sports programs. The school plays six- and eight-man football and holds co-ed basketball and volleyball games. The Kit Carson Wildcats are not only the only game in town, but it doubles as the town's only fitness center and occasionally hosts funerals.
5. This Oregon quarterback can really fling it
Cade Mitchell, a promising 6-foot-2, 185-pound junior quarterback from Mountainside (Beaverton, Ore.) likes to throw things. Most notable he loves to fling the football, which he did nearly 200 times completing 134 for 2,052 yards and 23 touchdowns during the fall. But where Mitchell excels in the spring is on the track and field, where he chucks the javelin, not an event offereed in many states. In this terrific feature written by High School On SI correspondent Dan Brood, Mitchell is in his second season of the event after last year winning the Metro League tilte at 162 feet, 10 inches and fifth at the state meet at 177-2. He's already beaten that mark in Metro League this season at 179-1, the seventh best mark in the state.