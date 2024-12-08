High School

Controversial fumble call ends Southridge's state title hopes: Watch and Decide

Video seems to indicate that the Spartans' defender was down before crossing the goal line or even scoring a TD, but officials ruled a touchback and sealing the victory for the Bulls

Andy Villamarzo

Miami Southridge receiver James Gatewood gives the ball to the official after scoring a touchdown against West Boca in the state semifinal game on December 6, 2024, in Boca Raton, Florida.
In Friday night's Class 6A state semifinal matchup between Southridge and West Boca Raton, a controversial fumble call ended the state title hopes for one of the aforementioned teams.

West Boca Raton was hanging on to a 14-11 lead in the waning seconds of the game and Bulls' quarterback Trey Moran was flushed out to the right side, with Southridge defenders forcing the signal caller to fumble the ball.

Picking up the ball was Spartans' senior linebacker Joshua McDowell, who seemingly returns the ball to at the very least the 1-yard line or by Southridge players reactions even, a touchdown.

The head official after McDowell was down immediately rules a touchback on the play with only three seconds left in the game, effectively deciding the contest. Nonetheless, the fumble was recovered by fellow linebacker Cory Waters in the endzone, but the call stood as a touchback.

Down below is the video clip from Friday night's contest and we ask you the reader to decide, was McDowell down at the 1-yard line, crossed the goal line for a touchdown or did he fumble in the endzone?

