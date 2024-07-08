Cooper Flagg absolutely dominating at Team USA Olympic basketball training camp
Former Montverde Academy forward Cooper Flagg showed many instances throughout his time on the high school circuit of his ability to play in the NBA one day.
On Monday, the Maine native showed why one day he will be playing in the association.
Flagg wowed onlookers with his recent performances against Team USA at the Olympic basketball camp with the USA Select Team. The 17-year old is the first college player invited to the camp in more than a decade.
Flagg averaged 20.5 points, 10 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 3.7 blocks and 3.7 steals for Nokomis Regional in Maine as a freshman, earning the state's Gatorade Player of the Year award, before transferring to Montverde Academy in Florida.
He averaged 9.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3 assists per game as a sophomore at Montverde a year ago. Now, after reclassifying, he will be a freshman this upcoming 2024-2025 season for the Blue Devils.
This past season with Montverde Academy, Flagg averaged 16.6 points, 7.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 2.9 blocks. The forward's arguably best game was when he scored 28 points against St. Rose (NJ) in a 84-55 win on Feb. 3
Flagg will be eligible for the 2025 NBA Draft, where Bleacher Report, NBA Draft Room and others have already tab him as the projected No. 1 pick.
Here's what 247Sports had to say about Flagg as a college recruit.
"Cooper Flagg is an elite two-way prospect. His instincts are off the charts on both ends of the floor and he competes with a quiet type of killer instinct. He's a defensive standout and particularly dominant as an off-ball defender. In fact, he's as good of an underclassman shot-blocker as I've seen at his size. Offensively, he's an excellent passer with a good foundation of early skill and developing playmaking ability. His footwork is excellent. His shooting and handling are both good and continuously improving. He doesn't necessarily need to be the focal point on that end of the floor, but he's shown he's plenty capable of it. Physically, Flagg's frame is solid enough to absorb contact now and will only add additional muscle mass in the coming years."
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl