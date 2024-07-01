Cortez Mills commits to Oklahoma; Sooners land 4-star wide receiver
Down in South Florida, the competition between colleges for high school wide receivers is endless.
One of 2023's top pass catchers, Homestead 2025 receiver Cortez Mills, has remained undecided on where he wants to play after high school. On Monday evening, the suspense ended for the Broncos' star wide receiver.
Mills announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he is committing to Oklahoma. The Broncos' 4-star rated wide receiver according to 247Sports, picked the Sooners over Clemson, LSU and Nebraska.
The 6-foot-1, 170-pound wide receiver was the go-to-guy in the Homestead spread offense, alongside Miami (FL) walk-on Joshua Townsend. Mills last fall hauled in 79 passes for 1,640 yards and scored 18 touchdowns for the Broncos, who finished as the state-runner up in Class 3M to St. Thomas Aquinas.
The wide receiver also has offers from schools like Akron, Arkansas, Auburn, Bethune-Bookman, Boston College, Central Michigan, Charlotte, Colorado, Florida A&M, Florida State, Florida, Georgia, Grambling State, Illinois, Indiana, Massachusetts, Miami (FL), Michigan, Mississippi State, Missouri, Ole Miss, Penn State, Pittsburgh, South Carolina, Syracuse, TCU, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Toledo, Tulane, UCF, USF, Utah and West Virginia.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl